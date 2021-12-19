Katy Perry, the new single is When I’m Gone with Alesso

The song will arrive on the market in a few days, or on December 29th, a great anticipation from the public

Everything is ready for the comeback of one of the most loved, popular and successful pop stars in the history of music. In the past few hours Katy Perry (PHOTO) surprised the audience by announcing the release of the new song in collaboration with Alesso, Swedish DJ able to climb the international charts with singles like Heroes (We Could Be) with Tove Lo and Under Control with Calvin Harris and the duo Hurts.

Katy Perry preview of the song deepening



Katy Perry, the commercial of her concerts in Las Vegas When I’m Gone is the title of the song that marks the beginning of the new recording era of Katheryn Elizabeth Hudson, this is the name in the registry office. In the past few hours the artist, born in 1984, left fans stunned by releasing a short excerpt of the song coming in a few days, more precisely the 29 DecemberAnd.

deepening



Katy Perry, Orlando Bloom takes the stage to help her with the dress The preview of the single was shared on the Instagram profile of the boasting singer more than one hundred and forty-four million followers who follow his life daily between music, work commitments and moments of relaxation in the company of the dearest loved ones.

deepening



Katy Perry is back to her iconic look The video, lasting a few seconds, features the voice of I Kissed A Girl and the Swedish producer; within a short time, the video received numerous comments and more than 300,000 likes.

Don’t see this content? We’re sorry! To be able to view this content Instagram, click on Manage cookies and Accept all Manage cookies



deepening



Katy Perry, the sweet dedication to Orlando Bloom Meanwhile Katy Perry prepares to raise the curtain on residency scheduled in Las Vegas which will see it as the protagonist starting from December 29th.

Don’t see this content? We’re sorry! To be able to view this content Instagram, click on Manage cookies and Accept all Manage cookies



deepening



Holidays in Italy: Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom in Venice with their daughter Among the most famous songs of the artist’s career, Teenage Dream, The One That Got Away, Unconditionally, Chained to the Rhythm and Firework stand out without a shadow of a doubt.

Among the most famous songs of the artist’s career are Teenage Dream, The One That Got Away, Unconditionally, Chained to the Rhythm and Firework.