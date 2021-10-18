News

Katy Perry, the rebirth of the fragile star: “After breaking up with Orlando, I thought about killing myself”


She hid behind the mask of the happy diva, all smiles and success. But for Katy Perry, the reality was completely different. After breaking up with Orlando Bloom, she plunged into the black hole of depression. An abyss from which not even music has managed to escape. On the contrary. The flop of the disc Witness it has done nothing but accentuate that fragility, that pain. “There was a moment when I thought about taking my life,” he told the Canadian radio CBC. «It was 2017. I had broken up with my boyfriend, who will soon become my little girl’s dad. I was in total crisis ». An abyss that pushed her to even the darkest thought, suicide.

Now, at 35, the chameleon diva has been reborn from the ashes like a phoenix. «My career had always been on an uphill trajectory – he said – higher and higher. Then something external happened. Not a big event. But for me it was like a tsunami. I felt broken. My relationship was over. But I was still excited to fly high with the new record. Unfortunately, however, I did not go up, I simply crashed ».

The love story with Orlando was a series of ups and downs, albeit with a happy ending. A push and pull followed – post after post – with apprehension from the fans who were cheering for the couple and who breathed a sigh of relief with the announcement of the wedding and the news of the pregnancy (kept very secret and then revealed in the video clip of Never Worn White). Katy, however, managed to start again – as she confessed – clinging to hope and gratitude: «Depression is not so easily defined. Depression, anxiety and any mental disorder are linked to a chemical imbalance which, however, can be triggered by an event or a situation, but the thing that changes life is to encourage oneself to reach the heart and find gratitude. Therefore every morning I pray to God and I thank him ».

With a baby on the way and an album, the fifth, to be released on August 14, this is certainly a bright time. «The whole album will be defined by these words: hope, resilience, empowerment. The new single says it doesn’t matter what others say, if you go your own way. ” Little is known about the album, but there will be a song called Teary Eyes, eyes full of tears. “I’ve been writing the record for the past two years while I was coming out of depression and I didn’t think I would be able to survive, let alone bring a new life to the world. I had to go on a long journey to feel good. This song is about dancing on tears, imagine a video with people dancing while crying. It is sad, melancholy, but it is beautiful because one day those tears will dry up ».

