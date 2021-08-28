Katy Perry, the sweet dedication to Orlando Bloom

The pop star, born in 1984, shared a photo of her trip to Turkey with her better half
The voice of Firework and the British actor undoubtedly form one of the most famous and followed couples in the golden world of Hollywood.
In the past few hours, the pop star has published a romantic post on her profile Instagram that boasts more than one hundred twenty-six million followers who follow his life daily between music, travel, work commitments and moments of relaxation with the dearest loved ones.
Katy Perry, the post on Instagram
A trip to Turkey immortalized by two shots featuring the couple in a dream location.
A little while ago Katheryn Elizabeth Hudson, this is the name at the registry office, has published a post dedicated to his better half. The photos immediately received numerous enthusiastic comments from the public, so much so that they currently count over two million likes.