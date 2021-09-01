Katy Perry, the video on social media leaves everyone speechless | Have you noticed?

Katy Perry’s video left fans speechless. The images of the singer have something unexpected, have you noticed?

His I Kissed a Girl was a real hit in the early 2000s. Katy Perry today she is one of the most famous artists on the planet, beloved for her unforgettable bran. From Teenage Dream to Last Friday Night, as far as California Gurls, Roar, Dark Horse and many others. Over the years, the American singer has made a lot of talk about herself also for her own private life. After the wedding with the famous actor Russell Brand, the artist has a relationship with the star Orlando Bloom. Very famous on social media, Katy Perry shared a video which left the fans speechless. In the images there is something totally unexpected, have you seen?

Katy Perry’s video on social media

Born in Sata Barbara in 1984, Katy Perry he is a true international star. After the debut in the musical field, which took place at an early age thanks to his parents, the Californian artist has reached a success extraordinary. Its long lived career boasts an incredible number of collaborations with the likes of Timbaland, Snoop Dogg, Is and many others. True web star, the singer left everyone speechless with a video on the web in which it is shown in company of a very famous character. You know who is?

The Images they went around the world, attracting many comments. The video the singer shared about social shows the Californian artist in the company of Mirand Kerr, the world famous Australian supermodel. The clip would seem harmless, were it not for the fact that the two have something in common: Orlando Bloom. While the Perry is the actor’s current partner, the Kerr is the ex-wife of Orlando. Not only! The two have a son, born 10 years ago from their relationship.

The whole does not seem to disturb Katy which, indeed, has shown itself in excellent relationships with her boyfriend’s ex. As the images show, in fact, the two spent a day together under the banner of yoga and relaxation, proving to be great friends. Even the singer and Bloom they have one girl, Daisy, born last summer. How gorgeous extended family!

Have you seen the Katy Perry’s social media video?