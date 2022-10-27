Katy Perry victim of disturbing eye spasms in the middle of a concert, these images that panic

For the past few hours, a video posted on TikTok in which we can see Katy Perry has been particularly commented on on social networks. On the images, we indeed discover the singer on stage during a concert in Las Vegas, victim of worrying eye spasms.

This is a video that has already made the rounds on social networks. Last weekend, Katy Perry was live in Las Vegas. And a few hours after the show ended, an intriguing video was posted on TikTok. On this one, already viewed tens of millions of times, we see the 38-year-old singer, facing her audience, motionless, his right eye seeming to close against his will. Visibly taken spasms, the companion of Orlando Bloom fails to keep his eye open, so much so that on several occasions, she uses his fingers to reopen it, before it closes again on its own.

Upon discovering these images, Internet users were quick to express their concern. Some were still ironic about the situation and considered that it could be a robot. “I believe the Katy Perry robot is malfunctioning”, for example, wrote a TikTok user. But this eye failure could actually be linked to much more down-to-earth concerns.

Katy Perry victim of a “lazy eye”?

Among the theories that have emerged, netizens have indicated that it could be a problem with the glue of his false eyelashes. Others have speculated that Katy Perry may have been the victim of a stroke or a facial paralysis. For the time being, the singer has not yet spoken on the subject but in 2016 she had entrusted a candidate withAmerican Idol that she was suffering fromamblyopia in the right eye, also called “lazy eye”. When he asked him “which side”the interpreter of Roars had indicated the right eye, that is to say the same as that concerned in the video of his concert in Las Vegas.

Images reminiscent of Justin Bieber’s facial paralysis

This eye problem is also reminiscent of the health concerns faced by Justin Bieber for several months. Last June, the Canadian singer announced thathe suffered from Ramsay Hunt syndrome, a rare neurological disorder paralyzing one side of the face caused by reactivation of the varicella or shingles virus. “I have this syndrome called Ramsay Hunt syndrome and it is this virus that attacks the nerves in my ear and my facial nerves and caused paralysis in my face.” he explained in a video posted on Instagram and where we discovered his eye closing on its own: “As you can see, that eye (right eye) can’t blink, I can’t smile on that part of the face.”. A crippling health condition that prompted the 28-year-old pop star to cancel her concerts until she gets better.