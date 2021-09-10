Katy Perry, video Electric / With Pikachu back in time for 25 years of Pokémon

Katy Perry published “Electric”, The single with which he celebrates 25 years of Pokémon. The video clip in which it is seen has also been released on Youtube the singer alongside Pikachu struggling with a journey through time. The song will be part of “Pokémon 25: The Album”, a project that will be released this fall by Universal Music and Capitol Records. “Electric” was co-written with Bruce Weigner and also The Monsters & Strangerz and Jon Bellion, artists who had previously collaborated with Katy Perry on Daisies, one of her latest hits released as a single in 2020.

The video location of the song is in Hawaii and is directed by Carlos Lopez Estrada, who directed the Disney movie “Raya and the Last Dragon”. The story told features Katy Perry and Pikachu who, after spending the day enjoying and exploring nature, stop at a lighthouse to meditate. Together they suddenly find themselves back in time to the beginnings of the singer’s musical career.

Katy Perry and Colin Palmer’s words on “Electric”

On the song that celebrates the 25th anniversary of Pokémon, Katy Perry said: “The themes of the song, and especially that of resilience, have guided my life and are also in parallel with the history and characters of the Pokémon. Pikachu is the evolved form of Pichu, so the video shows the younger version of me with Pichu and myself in the present with Pikachu. We both evolve, while maintaining a sense of playfulness ”. She also recalled when she visited the Pokémon Café on a tour of Japan and in her junior high years: “When I got the call to be part of the celebration along with Post Malone and J Balvin, I was elated.”

Colin Palmer also expressed himself, Vice President of Marketing of The Pokémon Company International: ”Katy Perry wrote a song to help us celebrate 25 years of Pokémon. Electric is one amazing song about evolution. We also hope that fans around the world will enjoy seeing Pikachu team up with Katy in Electric’s music video, which is a wonderful visual accompaniment to the inspirational song. ”

