Katy Perry wants another child with Orlando Bloom

The star opened up about her family life with the actor and their daughter Daisy Dove.

American singer Katy Perry recently revealed that she and her partner, Orlando Bloom, would like to have a second child soon.

This beautiful news was shared during the launch of the new sparkling non-alcoholic drink created by the star.

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom welcomed their first child, a baby girl named Daisy Dove, almost two years ago.

Indeed, the couple celebrates their daughter’s second birthday during the month of August!

As this happy date is fast approaching, the singer and her husband are quietly thinking of welcoming a second child into their family.

At the launch event for Katy Perry’s new drink, the singer admitted she would “love to grow her family” with her fiancé Orlando Bloom.

The singer also opened up about her daily life with her daughter Daisy Dove.

She explained that her daughter loves dressing up and dancing, and she’s really not shy about it. It’s adorable!

Orlando Bloom and Katy Perry make sure to always have a full-time parent with the little girl and exchange responsibilities between work and parenthood. It’s great teamwork!

The parents are however very discreet about their private life as well as their family life.

Few photos of Daisy Dove have been shared on social media.

We can’t wait to see if Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom move forward with the Baby 2 project!