Katy Perry will voice a new animated character

Katy Perry He will give his voice to an animated character and we cannot be happier and more excited about the news. The singer will be the vocal cords of Melodyan animated production written, directed and produced by Jeremy Zag.

“Hi, I’m Melody!” Katy Perry wrote on her social media accounts. To announce the great news of her new movie, the singer accompanied the message with several images of her character.

What is the story of ‘Melody’?

Melody’s story is that of an insecure singer who must overcome the problems presented to her by the evil Rose Stellar, the queen of pop. Also, Melody seems to be able to use musical notes as if they were magical abilities. The tone of the animated film seems the most fun. Melody’s journey will be one of overcoming and self-discovery, which will serve to reflect what life is like for singers. For our part, we can’t wait to see it! By the way, the movie will take place in New York City.

“It’s very complex, but after all these years I’m glad I didn’t do it sooner because only now do I feel ready. Melody is someone who has to believe in herself, and in order to do so, she has to learn to love herself.” before you consider how people look at her. The biggest pop stars live in golden castles, they’re famous among the paparazzi, but for a girl there’s both passion and fear. And I’ve never seen anyone as creative as Katy, who personifies so well this character”, revealed Jeremy Zag according to dead line.

Katy herself has also wanted to emphasize the importance of this film for its positive message, focused on reinforcing self-confidence, even when you face rejection in real life: “There were many rejections and many losses, almost a decade of that. I went to Los Angeles when I was 17, three record labels signed me and dropped me.”

On the other hand, this won’t be the first time either. Katy Perry put your voice to an animated character. The singer already did it for The Smurfs (2011) and The Smurfs 2 (2013)