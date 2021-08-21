Katy Perry without makeup (and the other beautiful and makeup free stars)

THE beauty look flaunted by Katy Perry they have always been eclectic and impactful. But since she became a mother, the new everyday life is made up of Katy Perry without makeup. The most minimal style of the pop star is not just a style choice, but is a reflection of the stage of life where it is located.

In an interview for the summer issue of L’Officiel Magazine the new mother revealed that she no longer felt the need for makeover before. “I’ve been through a real journey in the last few years having fun with the costumes, the lights, the props and the theatrical performances, but I have another life at home and it’s very small and normal, “he said.” I feel like I don’t have to be on top all the time and I think it’s due to having solved both the my professional life and my personal one“.

She and Orlando Bloom welcomed their daughter Daisy Dove in August 2020. Becoming a mother has changed her outlook on the world, not only has she “experienced unconditional love”, but her relationship with makeup and glam has also changed.

Loading... Advertisements

“I didn’t like the idea of ​​going out without makeup“she said.” I used to say, ‘Come on, let’s do makeup and hair and now I say,’ You know, I’m fine. I know who I am. And what you think of me doesn’t concern me. ”In the photo shoot, Katy Perry was not natural. , just as it was not in Capri for the Luiaviaroma X Unicef ​​party, but when it comes to his daily newspaper, Katy Perry without makeup is the best version of herself.

Like her, there are many stars who show themselves on social media without make-up and without deceit, setting a good example. A small gesture that inspires self-confidence and contributes to spreading a new idea of ​​beauty that must reveal rather than cover. In the gallery the star without makeup.