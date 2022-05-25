Katy Perry’s American Idol Season 20 Funniest Moments

On american idol, Judge Katy Perry is known for her over-the-top antics that range from mildly silly to downright hilarious, and her funniest moments from season 20 will have anyone laughing. Katy is a pop superstar who started her job as a judge in 2018, alongside Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan. His stint began when ABC relaunched american idol after being canceled by FOX in 2016, after 15 seasons. During her five seasons on the show, Katy has been the perfect mentor for the finalists, who often credit her for providing advice they can take with them throughout their careers.

the american idol Judge Katy is known for being more than a cheerleader and guide for contestants. Although she knows when to tone it down and get serious, her funny personality often surfaces, creating hilarious moments on the show. She and Luke joke around like they’re brother and sister, with Lionel trying to bring them down to earth.

american idol Season 20 had some of the funniest Katy moments in the show’s history. She not only offered the american idol audience with his musical talent, but displays real comedic chops. Its platinum season highlights are sure to keep everyone laughing for years to come. Check out some of his best moments below:

The Queso Song

While she was in Texas for the american idol At the Austin auditions, Katy returned from her lunch break to find Luke playing the piano in the audition room. Katy told Luke she still had her queso, which had probably been left over from earlier in the day, and stored under the judges’ desk. As he continued to play the piano, Luke asked her if she wanted to warm him up because he had a microwave in his room, but, instead of answering him, Katy burst into a ballad about the queso.

With piano accompaniment from Luke, Katy came up with lyrics on queso, singing, “It’s queso. We are not in El Paso. It was under the desk. And it wasn’t hard.” Luke burst out laughing. Katy continued, “Just actually, you forget, I like snacks, yeah.” As she crunched tortilla chips and dipped them in queso, she sang dramatically, “Melt in your mouth! Won’t disappoint! [Expletive] Calories ! It’s the cheese!” Katy impassive the whole thing, singing in her soaring voice without laughing once. The juxtaposition of the ridiculous lyrics with the incredibly beautiful vocals was hilarious.

Katy splits her pants

During a break in the american idol During the Hollywood Week action, Luke led the contestants in a song by Katy Perry to her song “Teenage Dream”. As Luke jokingly danced in front of Katy to encourage her to participate, she began to sing. When Katy sang the lyrics on “tight jeans”, she danced to the floor and split her red leather pants. Katy asked for tape while Luke and the contestants laughed and clapped. Katy was still laughing as she leaned on the judges’ desk, and Luke helped the team cover the tear in her pants with bright yellow duct tape. She shouted jokingly, “Hurry up!” The clip ended with Lionel’s song “Stuck On You” playing in the background.

Katy drops for Disney night

On american idol Disney Night, Katy dressed as Ariel from The little Mermaid, complete with a beautiful seafoam green mermaid tail that kept Katy from walking. In fact, Luke and Lionel had to get Katy up on stage on a cart. When host Ryan Seacrest attempted to continue the show, there was suddenly a loud off-camera crash. The camera then revealed that Katy fell backwards in her chair as she toppled over. As Ryan rushed to the judges’ table to help Katy, Luke laughed hysterically, pointing at her as she lay on the floor. Luckily, she wasn’t hurt, and neither was Lionel, as she nearly stabbed him with her fork (or dinglehopper) on the way down. Top 10 american idol the finalists could hardly believe their eyes as they watched the hilarious scene unfold.

Katy is one of the best judges in american idol the story, and it is certainly the funniest. She makes the show entertaining with her fun antics every year. She seems to have a real brother-sister relationship with Luke, as he jokingly takes great joy in seeing her in funny situations. The judges have a great time together, which brings some hilarious comedy to american idolcourtesy of Katy Perry.

