Katy Perry's daughter's favorite word proves that she is already the number one Katy Cat

4 October 2021




Katy Perry revealed what is the favorite word of Daisy Dove Bloom and, even if the little girl does not realize it yet, she enters with the fandom of the famous mother!

On the sidelines of Variety’s Power of Women event, where she was among the honorees, the 36-year-old singer revealed that her daughter is obsessed with the word “cat.

Talk and think everything is a cat – said Katy Perry to ETWhen someone comes, she says, ‘Hello, cat!’. I don’t know why she is so fascinated by cats“.

It’s absurd why people who love my music call themselves Katy Cats – he continued, referring to the name of his fandom – She doesn’t know anything about this, she doesn’t care about any of this, but for some reason the key word in his life is cat. It feels like destiny“.

Even if she doesn’t know it, Daisy Dove is the number one Katy Cat!

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom – getty images

Daisy is just over a year old: Katy Perry welcomed her first daughter along with Orlando Bloom the August 26, 2020.

She and the actor are betrothed: the 44-year-old asked her for her hand on Valentine’s Day 2019, with an epic marriage proposal aboard a helicopter.

ph: getty images

