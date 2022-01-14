Katy Perry’s declaration of love to Orlando Bloom

Orlando Bloom she turned 45 on January 13, and obviously, among the best wishes, those of her life partner could not be missing, Katy Perry. Who, ironic and witty as always, has chosen a series of photos that aesthetically do anything but justice to the handsome Bloom, who has always been considered a world sex symbol.

The singer, who released the singol’s new video earlier this montho When I’m gone, paired with the Swedish DJ Alesso, however, wrote very sweet words addressed to the man who has been his partner since 2018, and it is certainly not the first time that he indulges in these dedications.

Happy 45th birthday to the kindest, deepest, sexy, strongest man I know. Thank you for being a constant compass, an unshakable anchor, and for bringing the joy of life to every room you enter. You are the love and the light of my life. I thank my lucky stars for you and our beloved dd.

The reference of the two ds is, of course, to the daughter Daisy Dove Bloom, born on August 26, 2020. Perry and Bloom met in 2016 during the Golden Globe evening, but it was only in 2018 that they started dating. On Valentine’s Day in 2019, a marriage proposal also arrived, but the wedding was postponed due to the Covid pandemic, and from that moment the couple has not talked about the project anymore.

There were also those who suspected a wedding in great secrecy by noticing a wedding ring on Katy Perry’s finger, but Bloom himself denied the rumors, stating to the Guardian: “Unfortunately I don’t think I have any secrets. I have nothing to say that people don’t already know ”.