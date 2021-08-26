Katy Perry’s friendship with her husband’s ex, Miranda Kerr

Having a friendly and respectful relationship with your partner’s ex is not always easy but that myth of Katy Perry has even managed to go further becoming one of Miranda Kerr’s best friends, aka the ex-wife of her current boyfriend (and future husband) Orlando Bloom. It was already understood that the 36-year-old singer mother of little Daisy Dove was a “forward” girl I Kissed A Girl but this time we are really surprised (positively, of course). Katy, Miranda and Orlando are a crazy triptych of wonders, solid and always ready to back up on any important occasion. This explains why the singer of California Gurls, in recent days, shared some images on her Instagram account that portrayed her having a yoga class with the former Victoria’s Secret model on the occasion of the “Wednesday Wellness” event, organized by Kerr to promote her skincare brand Kerr Kora Organics.

The pop star next to a couple video-selfie where she appeared next to Kerr wrote “I spent my Wednesday with my friend Miranda Kerr (…). This was the first time I’ve done yoga since I was pregnant … let’s just say I enjoyed it“Demonstrating a maturity and a mental openness that is more than enviable, since it is not at all easy to be able to establish a deep and sincere relationship with the ex of one’s partner (as well as not harboring any kind of envy or rivalry towards her).

Of course, things between Kerr and Bloom have long since ended and their love story has now become just a memory for both of them, so at this point why not rejoice in your ex’s new love and for his new family that slowly comes to life? “I am so happy for you guys“Wrote Miranda on the occasion of Daisy’s birth, which took place in April “I can’t wait to meet her”Concluded the model, now happily married to Snapchat founder Evan Spiegel. Ok, we are officially crazy about Katy Perry, Miranda Kerr and their friendship which teaches us how “love” and respect are always the right answer, even when it comes to ex.

