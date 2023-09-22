Katy Perry’s matching tattoo to Russell Brand, which they both kept after their doomed marriage

Russell Brand and Katy Perry got engaged in 2009, with the former couple showing off their love by getting matching tattoos in Sanskrit before marrying a year later.

Katy Perry and Russell Brand fell madly in love with each other in 2009 and tied the knot a year later, with the former couple opting for a permanent reminder of their commitment to each other.

After Russell proposed to Katy, they decided to get identical Sanskrit tattoos that read, “Go with the flow.” In 2010, he got a tattoo on the inner side of his right arm.







Things didn’t work out for Katy and Russell, with the comedian breaking up with her by sending her a text message after just 14 months of their marriage. Their divorce was finalized in 2012.

After their divorce was finalized, it was claimed that Russell began getting his ink erased at a Hollywood tattoo studio. However, he later revealed his plans to create a permanent reminder of his relationship with the California Girls hitmaker.

For all the latest on news, politics, sports and showbiz from the United States, visit The Mirror US.

Katy Perry still has a tattoo matching her ex-husband’s , Janet Mayer/Splash News)

Russell Brand says he doesn’t plan on removing his tattoo , Rolling stone)



Speaking to Grazia in 2017, Russell said: “Of course I’m going to keep it.” He also opened up about his romance with Katy, telling the publication: “It was a very important and lovely time in my life. I don’t regret marrying Katie at all. My feelings about the whole experience are very positive and Katie is an extraordinary woman.”

Katy has also decided to keep the tattoo, but it is unclear whether she will decide to remove it after Russell was accused of rape, sexual assault and emotional abuse following investigations by The Times, The Sunday Times and Channel 4’s Dispatch. Will she decide or not? Their report is based on the comedian’s alleged behavior with women between 2006 and 2013.

In the Channel 4 programme, a woman alleged that the comedian raped her “against a wall” at his Los Angeles home in July 2012. He vehemently denied the allegations and insisted that all of their relationships were consensual.

Russell Brand’s allegations

In a video shared on YouTube titled ‘So, This Is Happening’ after the event was announced, Russell strongly denied the claims, calling them “a collection of extremely serious and offensive attacks”. He said he “completely denies” the allegations which “related to the time I was working in the mainstream.” He also admitted that in his early career he was “very, very promiscuous”.

He said, “I have no objection to them using my books and my stand-up to talk about my unethical consensual conduct in the past. I seriously deny these very serious criminal allegations.” “

He added: “In addition, it is worth mentioning that there are witnesses whose evidence directly contradicts the narrative that these two mainstream media outlets are clearly trying to create as a coordinated attack “





“Now, I don’t want to get into this any further because of the serious nature of the allegations, but I feel that I am being attacked and clearly they are working very closely together. Will look into the matter ‘because it is very, very serious. In the meantime, I want you to stay close, stay awake, but more importantly, if you can, please stay free,’ he concluded.

If you have been affected by this story in the UK, contact Rape Crisis England & Wales on 08088029999 for free confidential support and information. If you’re in the US, visit https://www.rainn.org/ or call (800). 656-4673.