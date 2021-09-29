Katy Perry’s new life: between diapers and baby bottles

After the positive body photos with generous and soft shapes, the star admits that she no longer has time for herself

After the birth of her first daughter Daisy Dove, she had from love with her partner Orlando Bloom, Katy Perry has often talked about her life as an ordinary person.

He also did so during the last episode of American Idol in which she spoke again of the experience of motherhood and of the short time she has for herself.

Working mom

Katy Perry has always been very open about the difficulties she had to deal with in the past, first of all depression. Now that she has become a mother for the first time, she never misses an opportunity to explain the difficulties of a working mother and the short time to take care of herself.

Hair removal

In particular, the diva admitted to having forgotten, in recent times, to shave. This is because of the very short time he has available, having to divide himself between work, family and loved ones. This confession was taken as a message to all women: you can’t always have everything under control.