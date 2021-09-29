News

Katy Perry’s new life: between diapers and baby bottles

Posted on
Loading...
Advertisements

After the positive body photos with generous and soft shapes, the star admits that she no longer has time for herself

After the birth of her first daughter Daisy Dove, she had from love with her partner Orlando Bloom, Katy Perry has often talked about her life as an ordinary person.

He also did so during the last episode of American Idol in which she spoke again of the experience of motherhood and of the short time she has for herself.

Loading...
Advertisements

Working mom

Katy Perry has always been very open about the difficulties she had to deal with in the past, first of all depression. Now that she has become a mother for the first time, she never misses an opportunity to explain the difficulties of a working mother and the short time to take care of herself.

Hair removal

In particular, the diva admitted to having forgotten, in recent times, to shave. This is because of the very short time he has available, having to divide himself between work, family and loved ones. This confession was taken as a message to all women: you can’t always have everything under control.

Loading...
Advertisements

Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular

655
News

Shiba Inu and all Dogecoin-inspired cryptocurrencies
497
News

San Andreas and the Big One, the earthquake that could destroy California
469
News

how many movies are there about Cinderella?
466
News

Bitcoin, watch out for the new $ 58,000 phishing email
466
News

The Terminal, a film inspired by a true story with Tom Hanks
News

Don’t look for a Netflix clip: DiCaprio, Lawrence, Streep, Hill
452
News

with Cruella beat the Netflix competition
452
News

Ethereum undergoes an involuntary bifurcation of the chain
448
News

Bloodshot, the futuristic action movie starring Vin Diesel has arrived on Netflix
430
News

Alexandra Daddario – Mauxa.com
D1SoftBallNews.com is one of the most important independent realities active in the panorama of digital media. Every day it makes available to its reader’s contents updated in real-time and is organized in vertical thematic channels.

Copyright © 2021 D1SoftBallNews.com

To Top