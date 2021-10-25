Katy Perry’s success and friendship with Orlando Bloom’s ex-wife

It’s been a while since the release of the first single from Katy Perry. Today, among her many titles, there is that of “queen of pop”, even if disputed with many other celebrities (more or less the same age). But, from I Kissed a Girl, Katy Perry has grown as an artist, as a musician and as a woman. He has so far collected thirteen nominations for the Grammy Awards and even surpassed Michael Jackson by taking the Billboard Hot 100 chart for seven consecutive weeks. Among her firsts is that of the first female artist to have obtained a billion views with a video on Vevo.

Since her first album, released in 2001, Katy Perry has racked up success after success. The last, entitled Smile, dates back to 2020. A gem linked to your albums? THE tattoos engraved on the skin: Katy Perry has in fact a curious strawberry and a mint leaf, the meaning of which is linked to two albums, One of the Boys And Teenage Dream.

Katy Perry: singer and well-rounded mom

Today Katy Perry is an established and world-wide known artist, she is a full-time mom and loving companion. The singer, shortly before the pandemic, had announced her marriage to Orlando Bloom. However, due to Covid-19, the couple postponed the happy event to a later date, but they love each other no less, on the contrary. This summer they also organized a little vacation in Venice, full of romance. Besides their first child, Daisy Dove Bloom, it’s their whole world. And there’s more: it seems that the singer gets along very well with Bloom’s ex, Miranda Kerr. The two exchange beauty tips via social media and also support each other at public events, as happened recently for the collection Louis Vuitton Artycapucines III.

Besides being a singer and musician, Katy Perry is also an actress and voice actress. Her first role came on TV with the series Wildfire, after which he participated as a guest star also in other television series such as How I Met Your Mother, Help Me Hope !, Scream Queens And American Housewives. As a voice actress, in the original language, she lent her voice The Smurfs (first and second films, released in 2011 and 2013 respectively). In addition, recently, she has also been granted the role of judge in talented programs such as American Idol, showing off a super glamorous look.

