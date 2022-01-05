Kawasaki: a welcome return for “green” fans | She disappeared in 1999

Kawasaki is one of the most important manufacturers in Japan and not only in terms of motorcycling. Now it could give fans a truly extraordinary tribute to the past.

The world of engines, an infinite circle between past and present that often and willingly manages to break through the hearts of enthusiasts and nostalgics. The same goes for lovers of two wheels, who in large part fell in love with a very special model in the 90s. We refer to the Kawasaki ZXR 400, which was produced by the legendary Japanese manufacturer from 1989 to 1999 in Europe.

A vehicle weighing 165 kilograms and which had an in-line 4-cylinder engine capable of delivering up to 60 HP of maximum power. The gearbox was six-speed.

Another era, you might say; certainly, even if the lines and the sporty design – which contributed to limiting the instrumentation to the essentials – made it anyway one of the most beautiful and advanced motorcycles of the 90s.

Kawasaki Ninja ZX-4R: the new Japanese that (perhaps) goes back in time

We talked about the Kawasaki ZXR 400 which thrilled many motorcyclists in the 90s. But now many years have passed since that period and the motorcycle market has evolved to say the least. The Japanese brand, however, does not forget its past, while moving forward.

You might be interested >>> After the cars come also the hydrogen motorcycles, Japan has decided | The Yamaha-Kawasaki partnership

According to some rumors circulating at the moment in Japan, in fact, Kawasaki is developing a new sports bike, a 400. It should be a close relative of the Ninja ZX-25R of 2019, which has been quite successful on the market as well as a lot of curiosity.

But as for a future sports version equipped with a 400 engine, scheduled for 2023, the situation changes. Because it should remember the “old” ZXR400, as shown in a render published on the Japanese site Autoboy. The bike at that time developed 60 hp, while this could exceed 75.

You might be interested >>> Strange ads from the web: the spider “crossed” with a Kawasaki is on sale on Facebook

It would not be Kawasaki’s first voluntary or involuntary homage to the model first built in 1989. In Sbkfor example, in last season’s Argentine Grand Prix the factory Kawasakis raced with a livery inspired by the ZXRs.

You might be interested >>> Kawasaki calls it “a bike created to dominate the road”: the Z900 is ready

You might be interested >>> The most powerful bike in the world is a 55,000 euro Kawasaki: it’s a pity you can’t ride it

And now the hypothesis of a reinterpretation, or presumed such, which cannot fail to make many fans of the brand happy (or simple nostalgics of the 90s).