Kawasaki creates a robot goat that transports people or cargo

We’re still pretty much at the point in robotics where engineers invent basically anything and hope to find a design that works. Or at least, that seems to be the best explanation for why Kawasaki created a kind of wild goat four-legged that can walk, and can even transport cargo or passengers, assuming neither is in a big hurry.

Unveiled at the 2022 International Robot Exhibition (iREX) in Tokyo in early March, Bex is a different creation from Kawasaki’s Kaleido program, which has been working on the development of bipedal humanoid robots since 2015.

As is evident by watching each video that Has published Boston Dynamics about the development of his multi-million dollar Atlas robot, in which he constantly slips and falls, developing a bipedal robot that is as agile and stable on two feet as a real human being is no easy task. And that was what led to the creation of Bex. Kawasaki robotics engineers were looking for a compromise between the dexterity of a bipedal robot that can traverse rough terrain with the reliability of a wheeled robot that avoids balance problems by keeping all of its wheels on the ground at all times.

For those times when speed is a priority and routes with paved and smooth surfaces can be taken advantage of, the Bex robot can lower its body and kneel on wheels located on each knee, turning it into a kind of electric scooter. But when the ground starts to get uneven, the Bex can stand and maneuver on four highly articulated legs with a gait that ensures at least half of them touch the ground at any given time, greatly reducing the act of balance to be made.

The load capacity of the Bex is estimated at around 100 kilos, so in addition to transporting heavy materials, it can carry human passengers who drive the quadruped using a pair of traditional handlebars. And realizing the limited appeal and functionality of designing this robot to look like a wild goat, Kawasaki also designed the top of the Bex to be completely modular. So customers who want to focus on hauling cargo can ditch the animal aspect altogether, while those who see an opportunity to modernize their cattle ranches could potentially go equestrian with this robot and bring the cowboy into the 21st century.