Kawasaki Z650RS 2022 test: how are you doing, strengths and weaknesses

After the Z900RS, Kawasaki’s heritage family expands towards more accessible displacements and performance. The Z650 abandons the aggressive Sugomi lines and takes on a classic suit, also inspired in the details (colors, pinstriping, badges) by the 1977 Z650 B1 of the same name. it is a clone in dynamics and driving sensations, although it carries with it the generous baggage of good qualities of its sister: lightness, handling, elastic delivery and good braking. But let’s go in order and get on the saddle, where the first differences are perceived already when standing still. The seat is at the right height so as not to have the legs too curled up, but thanks to the rounded shape and narrow hips, touching the ground with both feet is within the reach of pilots of all sizes. The handlebars are high, not too wide and close enough, so that you can assume a rather passive riding position or, as the Kawasaki marketing men say, relaxed. Relaxed arms and legs, straight back, feeling of little weight between the legs. And then there’s that nice tank – less pot-bellied, more tapered than the Z900RS – that’s a joy to squeeze between your knees. Unlike the Z650, with the RS you feel less inserted into the bike, rather perched on top, and you find ergonomics that inspire more carefree rides than challenges through the curves.

Yet handling is not lacking. The odds are essentially the same as the naked and the same is the excellent balance, but the feeling is that of a lighter front end, less inclined to attack the hairpin bends and slightly less quick when changing direction. The suspensions – especially the fork – are soft and excellent for absorbing all the roughness of city driving, but if you force the pace, perhaps on a less than perfect asphalt, they subtract a bit of precision from the trajectories, without ever putting in difficulty. the pilot. Because at the base there is a lot of balance and a disarming ease: the driving of the Z650RS is intuitive and immediate, never tiring. In one word: friendly. The only limit, if you really want to be meticulous, comes from the tires (Dunlop RoadSport 2) which, in the face of a round and homogeneous profile, offer only discreet grip. And let’s not talk about knee-to-floor creases: the fact is that they do not offer immediate confidence and must be heated properly to perform at their best. Even when braking, this flaw is felt: the power of the system is perfect and the dosability to the millimeter yet, even without looking for wet asphalt or gravel, ABS is called into question more often than we would have expected, especially at the rear.

A pleasant confirmation, on the other hand, comes from the engine, accompanied by an impeccable gearbox for precision and smoothness of grafts. Gritty and full already at low revs, the Akashi half is elastic and progressive, capable of stretching up to 10,000 rpm, even if above 7,000 rpm the thrust flattens out and loses a bit of verve. The delivery, however, always remains sweet and very dosable, so much so that the Kawasaki technicians did not consider it appropriate to provide the bike with traction control, something that we would have welcomed instead, also given the yield of original equipment tires and the target that the Z650RS is aimed at, that is (also) newbies and returning motorcyclists. The front-facing parallel twin, with 180 ° crank mechanisms, which has been on the scene for over 15 years (created to equip the 2005 ER-6n, we find it today also on the Z650, Ninja 650 and Versys) generates a swarm of vibrations – especially noticeable to the platforms – in range between 3,500 and 5,500 rpm, which is the most used in the disengaged driving which the Z650RS is inclined to, but to say that they are annoying is excessive. Beyond that threshold, the intensity of the vibrations drops, so much so that when traveling on the motorway (at 130 km / h in sixth the engine blends at about 6,500 rpm), they are barely heard. However, transfers from toll booth to toll booth remain a nuisance due to the total absence of aerodynamic shelter which, thanks to the lightly loaded position on the handlebars, welcomes the air of the race in the chest, in a tiring embrace.