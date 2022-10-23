Kaya Scodelario is viral by comparison between Euphoria and Skins — Rock&Pop

Since its premiere, euphoria has always drawn comparisons with Skins, popular british drama. Both tell adolescent stories and deal with themes such as depression, abuse, mental health, addiction drugs, among others.

Now, one of the stars of the British series made a reference to these similarities. Is about Kaya Scodelario, who played Effy in Skins and who implied that his experience was even crazier than the one on the HBO show.

Skins was crazier than Euphoria?

Kaya Scodelario made a funny viral in which she referred to the comparisons between Skins Y Euphoria. In particular, the similarities between her character, Effy Stonem, and that of the Zendaya’s character, Rue.

“Seeing euphoria for the first time and thinking this is crazy for 17 year olds“, begins the actress before remembering how young she was. “But then I remember what I used to do when I was only 14 years old”ends the video that went viral on networks.

“I’ll always be grateful. But, yeah…protection didn’t really exist back then,” wrote the star Skins. This, in reference to the fact that many of the actors and actresses in the series were quite young to the kind of scene they were doing.

It should be noted that Kaya Scodelario is not the first actress of Skins to make such comments. Some time ago, some actresses revealed their “traumatic” experiences when recording the serieswhich included sexist comments and comments about her body.

“I think there’s a difference between being officially old and mentally old enough. I feel like I was too young and I wasn’t protected.”Laya Lewis pointed out, who played liv in the third generation of the series.

In addition, he noted that from the production of Skins actresses were asked to “skip” some meals to lose weight. Thus, he pointed out that they were forced to pose all of them in bikinis to evaluate them before recording.





