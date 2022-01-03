Kazaam Lab: the Palermo startup revolutionizes precision medicine

Revolutionizing precision medicine with artificial intelligence is possible thanks to Kazaam Lab, a Palermo startup. Kazaam eHealth is a digital platform that provides support to doctors on decisions to make, overcoming the limits of traditional medicine and allowing them to successfully practice precision medicine.

The idea is of Simona Rombo, Professor of Computer Science at the University of Palermo who thought how starting from an intelligent analysis of the data we can arrive at more precise diagnoses and therapies for each patient. And so together he decided to develop the startup he founded together with Simona Panni, researcher in biology, and Salvatore Morfea, software architect, joined by Mariella Bonomo, a PhD student with a Data Scientist certification. Assisted by the ARCA Consortium, within the European network EIT Health InnoStars, in just two years the initial idea became a prototype, then a real product.

“So far, traditional medicine has assigned the same treatment to all patients suffering from the same disease, with treatments that are only successful in 20% of cases, especially when it comes to complex diseases such as diabetes, multiple myeloma or autoimmune diseases. – explains Simona Rombo – For this reason we have begun to look to the future with a new approach, precision medicine, which aims to provide specialized treatments according to the category of patients, to improve adherence and reduce side effects. Unfortunately, however, today precision medicine can only be applied to very few pathologies, mostly of an oncological nature, because for all the others there is not enough information “.

But what does Kazaam eHealth actually do? It brings together the information available, integrating data from clinical tests on patients with billions of data coming from experiments on DNA, proteins, molecular interactions, genotype-phenotype associations and all the documents that are produced daily in accredited laboratories and distributed throughout the world. Then it processes them through complex artificial intelligence algorithms to provide automatic suggestions to doctors who must decide which therapies are most effective and have fewer side effects for a specific patient.

The Palermo startup is in the process of obtaining the patent for its invention; has already won second place at the “StartCup Palermo” in 2019, was a finalist in the “National Award for Innovation”, has become a spin-off of the University of Palermo, thanks to the Start-ups Meet Pharma program of the EIT network Health collaborated with the pharmaceutical company Amgen, in 2020 it won the Ris Innovation Call obtaining a grant of 75 thousand euros, and this year the “GetIt!” Award, promoted by Cariplo Factory, with an investment of 50 thousand euros by the Social Venture Giordano Dell’Amore Foundation.

“We are first of all evaluating Sicilian partners to complete the development of our product – concludes Simona Rombo. – We strongly hope to be able to forge a strategic partnership in Sicily, so that our contribution will be useful for the development of the territory”.

© All rights reserved