Kazakh authorities say the death toll in the first week of January’s uprising has risen to 225

The Kazakh authorities said that the number of people who died in the uprising in the first week of January, which was generated by demonstrations against the increase in the price of fuel, has reached 225.

“During the state of emergency, the bodies of 225 people were taken to the morgues: 19 of these were soldiers or members of the police force,” said Serik Shalabayev, head of the prosecution section of the prosecutor’s office.

Others, according to Shalabayev “were armed bandits who had taken part in terrorist attacks. Unfortunately, the terrorist acts have also claimed victims among civilians ”.

The protests had begun in early January, and Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev – who governs in an authoritarian manner – had responded harshly: he had dissolved the government, appointing former Deputy Prime Minister Alikhan Smailov as head of the new executive, he had declared a state of emergency, which includes a curfew and restrictions on certain freedoms, called the demonstrators “terrorists”, and had ordered the security forces to violently repress the protests. So it happened, also thanks to a military intervention by Russia.