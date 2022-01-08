Kazakhstan, 007 chief arrested for “high treason” – Corriere.it

Masimov was a loyalist of former President Nazabaryev. The purge has begun

Being friends with everyone is not enough. Nor have Vladimir Putin’s and Xi Jinping’s personal cell phones on the agenda. To save itself, the Kazakh regime prepares the first public pillory and the president Kassym Jomart Tokayev orders the arrest of the head of the Knb secret service, Karim Masimov. One who had good relations both in Moscow and in Beijing, a Uyghur who was the longest-serving premier of Nursultan Nazarbayev’s regime and in the chair of chief spy, six years ago, had been placed by the Leader of the Nation. “High treason” is the accusation. Officially, Masimov has to answer for the security blackout last Wednesday, when the Kazakh special forces and police inexplicably withdrew and let the insurgents seize the financial capital, Almaty. The regime suspects that it was not a question of inefficiency. And in a phone call to Putin, Tokayev himself would have revealed his doubts: the street revolt, perhaps, was an attempted coup.

They have already found the first culprits: the cop supply chain. With Masimov, last Thursday, Asamat Abdymomunov, the most faithful deputy of Nazarbayev in the powerful Security Committee, was also torpedoed. He too must explain why no one lifted a finger on Sunday when the first riots over the rise in the price of LPG began in the far west of Zhanaozen. And no one intervened to block social media and allowed, on the night between Tuesday and Wednesday, the devastation in Almaty of the presidential residence and the town hall. They are not obvious purges. Because the heads of Masimov and Abdymomunov fell a few hours after the “resignation” as head of the Security Committee of Nazarbayev himself, as well as of the entire government, and all these clues resemble a test: at 68, Tokayev is cutting the umbilical cord of the old regime?

Soon to understand. The eternal Nazarbayev has not appeared in public since his visit to St. Petersburg on December 28, but a spokesman says that the master father of Kazakhstan has not fled abroad and with great conviction, indeed, supports the Tokayev dolphin. Tokayev, no: he no longer names Nursultan, and he doesn’t even mention him on TV. The arrival of the 2,500 Russian soldiers, along with another 2,500 divided between Belarusians, Tajiks, Armenians and Kyrgyz, is his insurance for the duration. And it does not seem to matter to him that the order to shoot demonstrators on sight contradicts the somewhat glamorous image he had built in the West: son of a writer, five fluent languages ​​starting from Mandarin, a diplomatic career between Moscow and Beijing, New York and Singapore, the experience at the tables of nuclear negotiations and international mediations on Syria and Ukraine, Tokayev seemed to be sitting there to warm the presidential chair already reserved for Nazarbayev’s daughter, Tsarina Dariga. But this LPG revolution has opened the cracks that were glimpsed in the monolithic Kazakh regime. And now the puppets of the Nazarbayev theater are falling one after the other. A settling of scores, endorsed by those who count: the Chinese, the Turks and of course the Russians. The new roommates, divided between Ukraine and Kazakhstan, called to face two border crises at the same time. “A lesson from recent history is that the Russians, once they enter your house, are very difficult to make them leave,” jokes US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken. “If Blinken loves history lessons so much – replies his Russian colleague, Sergei Lavrov -, here is one that comes to mind: when Americans are unlucky to have them in your house, uninvited guests, it is difficult to stay alive and not be robbed, or raped. Ask the Koreans, the Vietnamese, the Syrians. Or to the Indians of America ». In a few days, Russians and Americans will meet to talk (also) about Kazakhstan: a good start.