Kazakhstan: 26 demonstrators dead and over 3 thousand arrested. President Tokayev authorized the killing of dissidents

After days of unprecedented unrest, the president of Kazakhstan reported that he authorized law enforcement to open fire on protesters and shoot to kill. In a televised address to the nation, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev he accused alleged “terrorist” and “militant” riots and claimed to have authorized the use of lethal force against them. “Those who do not give up will be eliminated”.

Meanwhile, the Kazakh Ministry of the Interior provided, on the morning of 7 January, an update on the protests that broke out in the country and the repressive actions implemented by the authorities. According to the report, they were killed 26 protesters, described as “armed criminals” and over 3 thousand They were arrested. In the clashes they died 18 agents of the security forces and others 748 have remained wounded. The President of Kazakhstan has precisely accused of the revolt those he called “terrorists” trained abroad, without however providing evidence to support his version. It further stated that the order was mostly restored in the country. “The police are working hard. The constitutional order has mostly been restored in all regions, ”he said in a statement, adding that security operations will continue“ until the total destruction of the militants ”.

On Wednesday, the Kazakh head of state appealed to Russia and other allied nations of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) to provide their support. The block also includes Belarus, Tajikistan And Armenia. According to various reports, the foreign forces arriving in the country currently amount to 2,500 military. The agency Ria Novosti he reported that the troops will remain in Kazakhstan for several days or weeks, with peacekeeping duties and to protect military installations. The US State Department is monitoring the sending of Russian forces into the country and, through a spokesperson, has warned Moscow and the Kazakh authorities about possible human rights violations.