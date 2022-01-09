Kazakhstan: 500 dead. Former tyrant Nazarbayev arrests spying nephew

Kazakh President Tokayev, in the course of yet another television appearance, said that his country will return to normal from Monday. Almaty international airport will reopen, but also shopping centers, as well as the blackout of the internet and social platforms. Unfortunately Tokayev still does not have control of the nation, despite more than 4 thousand arrests and, unfortunately, at least 500 dead, as reported by bloggers and journalists of independent newspapers. At the moment in Almaty, the Kazakh economic capital, shooting is ongoing. Other outbreaks of protest are reported in some places in the western regions, to be exact in Aktobe, Maqat and Beyneu. The military, supported by battalions of the Russian army, continue to fire on the demonstrators, branded by Tokayev as “a gang of terrorists, alcoholics and drug addicts”.

While waiting to understand if General Talgat will be able to restore order, or if his iron fist will be stopped by international pressure, the first important heads fall. According to reports from the National Security Committee, the former head of the secret services, and former premier, Karim Masimov, was arrested for high treason. Loyal to former president Nursultan Nazarbayev, Masimov was relieved two days ago from the position he had held since 2016. Samat Abish, number two of the 007 and nephew of Nazarbayev, also ended up in handcuffs. The great old man of Kazakh politics is far from resting, despite the passing of the baton with Tokayev in 2019. Nazarbayev, who would still be in the capital Nur-Sultan, after rumors that he wanted to escape to Omsk, Siberia, not only would he have inspired the repression, but he would be consulting daily on the phone with Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov. The lines are hot on the Nur-Sultan-Moscow axis. This can be deduced from the long telephone conversation that took place yesterday between Tokayev and Russian President Vladimir Putin. The details are released by the Kremlin which explains how the Kazakh leader is reassuring Putin about what is happening in the country, underlining that the situation is evolving towards stabilization. The Kazakh president also thanked the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO), and in particular Russia, for their help in quelling the protests. “The presidents exchanged views on the measures to be taken to restore order – revealed Putin’s spokesman Dmitrij Peskov – and have decided to hold a CSTO video conference in the coming days”. Accredited sources, however, reiterate that the Russian army will remain in Kazakhstan at least until the end of January.

The situation, especially from the videos and photos that continue to arrive in the West via Turkey, seems chaotic, and diplomacy puts pressure above all on Putin, for some the not too hidden director of the street protests. At the end of the extraordinary meeting of the foreign ministers of the Atlantic Alliance, the secretary general of NATO, Jens Stoltenberg, called for an end to the violence. “Human rights – he said – must be respected and this includes freedom of expression and peaceful demonstrations”. The president of the EU Commission Ursula von der Leyen says she is very worried “, while the French president Emmanuel Macron has called for an immediate de-escalation. The US collects the provocations of Moscow. “Aren’t we leaving other people’s homes?” What about them? When they enter someone’s house they kill and rape ». The line adopted by Israel is also not very diplomatic, after a 22-year-old compatriot was killed during the clashes. “Tokayev will have to explain what happened. And we hope they are convincing, ”said Foreign Minister Yair Lapid.