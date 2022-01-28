Kazakhstan and the impact of bitcoin: the risks of a tragic social experiment

In the first weeks of January 2022, the unrest that broke out in Kazakhstan due to the increase in energy prices, which caused an increase in consumer goods and a generalized increase in inflation, came to the attention of international public opinion.

But why did all this happen?

The main reason for this increase in energy costs is to be attributed to the permissive policies implemented by the Kazakh government towards international cryptocurrency miners.

In practice, at the base of the uprisings in Kazakhstan there is an energy crisis caused by bitcoins.

The deadly embrace between the global bitcoin economy and Kazakhstan

The Republic of Kazakhstan is an authoritarian regime governed very strictly by the president Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, and has a rather important international role, albeit misunderstood, as regards the energy market. In fact, it is one of the largest producers in the world (it ranks 35th in the global rankings) and one of the main exporters (33rd in the world), in addition to the fact that it owns some of the world’s largest oil, natural gas and coal fields. Right on Petroleum its wealth is based, being the 12th country in the world for production and 9th for export. Despite these enormous resources, Kazakhstan has recently had to buy energy from Russia, due to the enormous energy crisis due to the sudden increase in domestic needs, which has been attributed to the “success” of Kazakh policies in welcoming large groups of bitcoin miners, the so-called miners (among others: BIT Mining, Canaan, Xive).

The deadly embrace between the global bitcoin economy and Kazakhstan is the fruit of the speculative project by Askar Zhumagaliyev, former Minister of Digital Development. Zhumagaliyev in June 2020 presented a project to facilitate entry to global mining companies, which would have been attracted by a reliable internet infrastructure, by the availability of dedicated information technologies and – above all – by a very low cost of electricity, a real matter before the fintech of mining.

The idea was to entice Russian bitcoin companies, thus attracting investments of 300 billion tenge (equal to 600 million euros) in three years and enjoy substantial tax revenues on the wealth generated, as well as an unspecified number of jobs. work.

Kazakhstan, already the third country in the world for bitcoin mining after the United States, has seen an enormous increase in the presence of international miners on its territory, until it reaches the point of collapse due to the sudden change in the geopolitics of bitcoin. In fact, after the first restrictions in May, China in September 2021 outlawed the mining of bitcoin, causing the so-called Great Mining Migration (already started in July), the flight of bitcoin fintechs that have moved en masse all over the world: from the USA, to Russia and also to Kazakhstan. It is estimated that around 88,000 mining companies have decided to settle in Kazakh territory, also thanks to the proximity to China and Russia.

The collapse of the Kazakh economic system

The economic and political system of Kazakhstan has not withstood this impact mainly because it came from months of economic problems due to the increase in the cost of living (9.2% of food products, 7.8% non-food products) and a strong inflation (7.5% increase from 2020) which depreciated the value of the tenge. All this resulted a surge in LPG prices which in a few months saw costs double, and this was the spark that led to the demonstrations against the Tokayev regime, which then turned into real revolts that first affected the city of Almaty – the most large Kazakh city – and then spread throughout the territory to the capital Nur-Sultan. The new Minister of Digital Development Bagdat Musin admitted that the project to attract bitcoin companies had no positive consequences: few tax revenues, the impact on the labor market equal to zero in the face of enormous consumption of electricity, so much so that not only for the first time is It was necessary to buy energy from Russia, but in his public speech Tokayev hypothesized the country’s return to nuclear power, despite the very rich deposits of oil, coal and hydroelectric power plants.

The dangers of the bitcoin economy

In light of all this, we can consider the events underlying the crisis in Kazakhstan, a huge social experiment of the social impact of bitcoin. In fact, the bitcoin economy has proved dangerous from several points of view.

Firstly, bitcoin is a hardly regulated currency globally. All those who follow the events of cryptocurrencies know that one of the characteristics of bitcoin is its decentralization, which makes it completely independent from the economic and financial fluctuations of banks and states, in practice it lives outside the classical political economy. This property, however, has consequences. On the one hand, it makes it difficult to regulate, such as to become an excellent instrument of financial speculation that could lead to the destabilization of economic systems (banks, productive ecosystems, country systems). On the other hand, its substantial confidentiality makes it the privileged tool for submerged or – worse – illegal economies: it is not new that bitcoin is the most popular currency in the less legitimate activities of the dark web.

Secondly bitcoin is an energy-intensive process very expensive which could have dire environmental consequences. According to the Cambridge Center for Alternative Finance, bitcoin mining is 121 terawatts per year, which is the energy consumption of countries like Poland or Argentina.

The surge in energy consumption caused in Kazakhstan frequent blackouts, both for the peaks due to the increased demand, and for the inability of the electricity grid to manage these peaks. In a world that is moving towards the search for more sustainable alternative energies, the waste of bitcoin resources is not tolerable: it is estimated that at the moment the renewable sources used for mining globally are 39%, it may seem a respectable energy percentage. , but the problem is the global division of this percentage, in fact while some countries insist on renewable energies (USA, UK), others prefer fossil fuels, mostly coal and oil (China, Kazakhstan).

Thirdly bitcoin has unsustainable social costs. The intense energy consumption is associated with an almost zero impact on the labor market – given that the mining process is completely automated – with the aggravating circumstance of the increase in inflation in economically less strong countries as a consequence of the increase in the cost of energy, without the possibility of controlled taxation, given the difficulty of global regulation. As Kazakhstan painfully realized, which also counted on a flow of capital in the country’s economy, which instead turned into a socio-economic debacle for the benefit only of the mining companies.

In practice it is the classic mechanism of financial capitalism: consume collective resources (energy, environment) and privatize profits (bitcoins obtained).

A final danger is such in perspective but still disturbing: bitcoin as a completely disintermediated economy.

Being based only on a technological infrastructure – the blockchain networks at the base of mining – bitcoin can create an economy completely disconnected from the regulatory processes of states and international systems, a form of neo-monetarism based on a computationally scarce resource (the computational limit of bitcoin is 21 million) in which, however, regulatory agencies such as central banks cannot intervene since infrastructure does not depend on social systems, but on computational systems. An economic universe based on bitcoin is not influenced by banking systems or state regulations but by the simple mechanism of supply and demand that can lead to dominant positions on the part of those who have large amounts of cryptocurrency. These economic universes do not yet exist, but they may appear soon: they are the metaverses. In fact, Mark Zuckerberg in presenting Meta explicitly referred to technologies such as cryptocurrencies and NFT (a further application of blockchains).

But some countries are also experimenting in this sense, such as El Salvador, which has declared bitcoin legal currency along with the US dollar since 7 September 2021.

Conclusions

We must learn an important lesson from the Kazakhstan story: the social and computational dynamics of the digital society are shaping an out of control world in which crises are very quick to trigger but very difficult to solve.

The world of the 21st century lives simultaneously in two states of matter: the physicality of atoms and the immateriality of bits, which interact in forms that need to be fully understood to prevent them from generating such new inequalities that the next digital crisis may not be manageable.

