Kazakhstan, bitcoin more expensive energy

Kazakhstan is the Eldorado of bitcoin mining companies, but since January the Kazakh government has decided to increase the price of energy to officially registered companies: they will pay one tenge (the Kazakh currency, equal to 0.00200 euros) more for every kilowatt hour consumed. Again: to reduce the pressure on its electricity grid in the capital, Nur-Sultan (formerly Astana), the national grid operator Kegoc has planned to ration energy to the 50 registered cryptocurrency mining companies. However, there are companies, illegally installed, that do the same activity and by pumping energy they still send the electricity grid out of control.

Creating cryptocurrencies with your computer through complex mathematical calculations and algorithms is an activity that consumes a lot of energy, as we know. Now, so-called bitcoin mining is putting pressure on Kazakhstan’s electricity grid to such an extent that energy blackouts left several towns and villages in six regions of the Central Asian country without electricity between October and November. Winter did the rest.

Kazakhstan in 2021 became the second country in the world for bitcoin mining, after the United States, since miners, the so-called cryptocurrency “miners”, moved away from China last spring, moved there en masse attracted precisely by the low cost electricity, causing demand to surge, which has risen by 8% since January, against the growth of 1% -2% in previous years.