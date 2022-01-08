Kazakhstan, crisis caused by bitcoins. Which now also threaten Iran and Kosovo- Corriere.it

from Claudio Del Frate

In the country hit by street riots, 88,000 companies dealing with cryptocurrency have moved in a few months. These activities, all over the world, require energy consumption equal to that of the whole of Poland

The violent street riots that engulfed Kazakhstan were triggered primarily by the rise in the prices of LPG and petrol which consequently had an effect on all consumer prices. But behind this blaze (inflationary and public order) there is a more remote cause: the landing in the former USSR country of dozens of thousands of companies that dealt with cryptocurrencies. Bitcoin activities in fact have a very high energy impact and this may have contributed to the rise in hydrocarbon prices, liberalized by the Kazakh government starting in 2022. Other countries are experiencing similar problems: the Kosovo and Iran, for example, they suspended all bitcoin transactions as a result of blackout energetic. And problems on the electricity grid have been recorded – again for cryptocurrency mining – also in different regions of China.

Over the course of 2021, according to a calculation made by the Financial Times, approximately 88,000 bitcoin and ethereum trading companies have moved to Kazakhstan, coming mainly from China, attracted by low energy costs. The massive relocation caused a rise in energy demand of 8% in a year that has put the country’s distribution network in crisis, causing repeated interruptions. The government has tried to intervene by taxing the activities of companies that mine cryptocurrencies, some of which are accused of working illegally. On the other hand, the strong demand for kilowatts has pushed up the prices of hydrocarbons, triggering the spiral of violence exploded at the beginning of the year in the main cities of Kazakhstan.

But why the Bitcoin transactions have such a high impact on countries’ electricity bills? To mine the bitcoins placed on the market it is necessary to put a lot of computers to work they continuously elaborate complex algorithms. A lot of calculation operations are required and it is these that generate energy-intensive activities. A company that deals with virtual currency is now a large warehouse in which they work at the same time hundreds of computers and as many fans that have to cool them . A study by the Center for alternative finance ofCambridge university calculated that the bitcoin universe requires the consumption of 121 terawatt hours per year, equal to the energy needs of nations such as Poland or Argentina. The International Energy Agency, in turn, calculates that all of this involves the production of 36 million tons of C02, as the networks are often powered by coal or gas power plants.

As of January 8, 2022, the value of the bitcoin calculated at just under 37,000 euros but the future of this payment system is being questioned because of his poor transparency, you want for its equally poor environmental sustainability. As mentioned, not only Kazakhstan is struggling with this problem. There China has long realized: the blckouts suffered in some regions in 2021 would have been caused precisely by cryptocurrency mining activities; and for this reason many companies have moved to neighboring Kazakhstan. For the same reason to leave since June 2021 also Iran he said stop the activity of bitcoin factories and the example was followed three days ago by the first European country, Kosovo, in turn plagued by constant power outages.