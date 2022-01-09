Kazakhstan, former intelligence chief arrested for high treason

In the meantime, tensions remain high in the country, where the rare and violent protests began a few days ago in which, according to the Ministry of the Interior, 26 demonstrators and 18 policemen were killed, while over 4,400 protesters were arrested. These are the most violent demonstrations since 1991, the year of independence from the Soviet Union and the beginning of Nazarbayev’s power, who in 2019 handed him over to Kassym-Jomart Tokayev (while remaining a key figure behind the scenes). From the westernmost areas, the protests have spread to the cities. In Almaty, the country’s largest town, demonstrators set fire to some government buildings. And the military guards the palaces of power in Nur-Sultan (the capital which was called Astana until 2019).

At Tokayev’s request, the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) (Russia-led alliance of six former Soviet states) sent 2,500 soldiers to Kazakhstan, mostly Russian, describing them as peacekeepers. Meanwhile, the president has also authorized the security forces to shoot at demonstrators, an announcement strongly condemned by human rights organizations. Tokayev then had a telephone conversation with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin, in which the two “exchanged views on the measures taken to restore order,” the Kremlin reported.

There were no reports of violence in Almaty on Saturday, as police dispersed a protest and arrested several participants in Aktau and gunshots were heard in Kyzylorda, Russian news agency Sputnik reported. No news was released on what Masimov allegedly did to attack the government. The National Security Commission he chaired, heir to the Soviet-era KGB, is responsible for intelligence, counter-terrorism and border services.

The violence started against expensive gas but became an expression of discontent with the state, led by the same party for over 30 years. Many in the streets shouted slogans to demand Nazarbayev’s final exit from the scene. Following his resignation in 2019, he was named ‘leader of the nation’ and retained great power as head of the National Security Council. Perhaps in an attempt to appease the protests, Tokayev recently removed him from office. For days, during the demonstrations, Nazarbayev remained silent and rumors spread of his alleged exit from the country. Instead, his spokesman made it known that he is in the capital and “asks everyone to gather around President Tokayev to overcome the current challenges and guarantee the integrity of the country”.