Kazakhstan: Former leader Nazarbayev urges government – World support

The former president of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev is in the Kazakh capital, supports the government of repression and solicits popular support: his press officer said, denying the rumors of his removal from the country, the scene of a revolt without previous.

His spokesman Aidos Ukibay said on Twitter that Nazarbayev would be in “direct contact” with President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev whom Nazarbayev himself chose as his successor after his resignation in 2019. Nazarbayev – said the spokesman – “invites everyone to gather. around the president of Kazakhstan to overcome the current challenge and guarantee the integrity of the country “. He also urged not to spread “knowingly false and speculative information”, possibly referring to unconfirmed rumors that Nazarbayev fled the country.

The 81-year-old former Kazakh leader has never been seen in public since the protests that erupted into violence and repression began earlier this week.

Much of the anger, moreover, seemed directed at Nazarbayev, who had ruled Kazakhstan with an iron fist since 1989 before formally handing over power, even though it was widely believed that he had retained control behind the scenes. Two days ago a statue of him was pulled down by demonstrators as a symbol of power.