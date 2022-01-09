Kazakhstan, former security chief arrested. US consulate employees can leave

In a note, the Italian Foreign Ministry dissuades from going to the territory for non-essential reasons. Meanwhile, the US State Department has approved the “voluntary departure of non-essential government employees and their families” from the consulate in Almaty. On Friday, President Tokayev gave police orders to “shoot without warning to kill bandits and terrorists “. Then he ruled out any mediation and drew full support from Xi Jinping

The situation in Kazakhstan is increasingly tense and the riots in recent days have resulted in dozens of deaths. The Farnesina made it known in a note that “non-essential journeys to Kazakhstan are currently not recommended”. After President Tokayev gave police orders on Friday to “shoot without warning to kill bandits and terrorists,” the US State Department authorized non-essential employees of the US consulate in Almaty to leave the country. ” The Department approved the voluntary departure of non-essential US government employees and family members of all employees “of that consulate, a statement said. According to the latest toll, 4,404 people were arrested in total for participating in the riots, triggered from the sharp rise in the price of fuel. The Nur-Sultan Interior Ministry reports. The riots have not yet completely subsided in Almaty, the country’s largest city and epicenter of the riots, where, according to the authorities, “is An anti-terrorism operation is still underway “. Meanwhile, NATO said it was” concerned and is following the crisis very closely. tti, including that to peaceful demonstrations “, explained the general secretary of Jens Stoltenberg.

The Farnesina underlined that “Italy continues to follow the serious events with concern” and “renews the appeal to stop the use of force in the country”. The Embassy of Italy in Nur Sultan, it adds, “has always remained operational in constant contact with the Crisis Unit of the Farnesina and in coordination with the other EU diplomatic missions in the country. Despite the difficulties in communications, the Embassy is in contact with Italian citizens and companies in the country to provide them with any possible assistance “.

Former security chief arrested for high treason

read also





Kazakhstan, Tokayev orders activists to “shoot to kill”

The former head of the Kazakh security services, Karim Masimov, was arrested for high treason, a statement said. Loyal to former president Nursultan Nazarbayev, Masimov was relieved of his post two days ago, which he had held since 2016. A Kazakh online newspaper yesterday reported the news of the arrest of Samat Abish, number two of the Kazakh security services (KNB) and grandson of Nazarbayev. The website later denied the news, claiming the source was incorrect. Orda.kz also reported that the former president left the country with his daughters and it is not known where he is now. The Kazakh authorities are therefore suggesting that behind the violent riots triggered in recent days by the rise in fuel prices there was a direction linked to the highest levels of the secret services. Yesterday a former adviser to Nazarbayev, Yermukhamet Yertysbayev, appeared on television and said that 40 minutes before the assault on Almaty airport, security forces were told to remove the cordon and move away. According to Yertysbayev, the conspirators also favored the occupation of the National Security command in Almaty. The former adviser of Nazarbayev also said that the rioters knew where to find weapons and had been “prepared from an ideological point of view.” Yertysbayev also accused the KNB of hiding information on training camps for militiamen set up in the mountainous regions of the country. All charges for which Masimov will now be called to answer.

The situation in Kazakhstan

In the country the supermarkets, banks and restaurants are closed, the police guard the key points, the Russian troops control the airport. “Order is restored,” President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said yesterday. The Kazakh leadership is strong in the support of international partners. The president addressed a “special thanks” to Russian President Vladimir Putin, who immediately responded to his call to send the forces of Moscow together with those of the other countries gathered in the Collective Defense Treaty (CSTO), namely Armenia, Belarus, Tajikistan. and Kyrgyzstan, as well as Kazakhstan itself. Nine Ilyushin aircraft arrived at Almaty airport to transport Russian soldiers and military vehicles. While Chinese President Xi Jinping sends Tokayev a message of praise for the “strong measures” he has adopted, which have allowed him to crush what he called a “color revolution” of “foreign forces”. From Beijing, Xi assures us, all “the necessary support” will reach the strongman of Kazakhstan.