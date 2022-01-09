Kazakhstan: government, over 5,100 arrests since the beginning of riots – Asia

The official death toll is 164 in the riots that shook Kazakhstan this week, 103 of them in the former capital Almaty alone. This was reported by various media citing the Ministry of Health. This is a balance sheet that cannot be independently verified. The authorities had so far reported the deaths of 26 demonstrators and 16 members of the security forces and more than 2,000 people injured. Meanwhile, it has also been learned that 5,135 people have been arrested since the beginning of the riots, declared the Kazakh Interior Minister, Erlan Tourgoumbaiev, quoted by local media. The arrests, he adds, occurred in relation to 125 different investigations. Also according to the Kazakh minister, the economic damage caused by the riots and violence amounts to about 175 million euros, with over 100 bank branches looted and 400 vehicles destroyed.

A tense calm seems to have returned to Almaty and other Kazakh cities: “Today the situation has stabilized in all regions of the country”, said Tourgoumbaiev, adding that however “the anti-terrorism operation continues to restore order in the country”.

An AFP correspondent noted that from time to time gunshots fired into the air by agents and soldiers are heard to prevent people from flowing into the central square of the former capital Almaty.

Meanwhile, around thirty supermarkets have reopened their doors, local media say, allowing the population to shop after days of tension.