Kazakhstan, guerrillas in the streets for the increase in the price of gas: eight dead and 317 injured. State of national emergency declared

Street clashes, beyond 200 arrests and a government effectively overthrown by demonstrations. Eight people, including policemen and soldiers of the national guard, they were killed And 317 were injured. While the demonstrators have already done so raid on town halls of some cities, including the former capital Almaty, the most populous in the country, where they also besieged and set fire to the presidential palace, according to Russian media. Political chaos in Kazakhstan has turned into civil warfare after thousands of people poured into the streets of several centers, in one unprecedented protest in the history of the country, to demonstrate against the increase of gas price. After the intervention of the police in an attempt to quell the riots, it was declared state of emergency in Almaty and in the capital Nur-Sultan. Following is been extended to the whole country. today the president Kassym-Jomart Tokayev decided to dissolve the government led by the prime minister Askar Mamin. And in a speech to the nation he made it known that “they are there dead and wounded“. There Russia invites the parties to “dialogue”: “We support one peaceful solution to all problems within the legal and constitutional framework and through dialogue, not through street riots and violation of the laws ”, the Foreign Ministry announced in a statement. The president further stated that he did appeal to Russia and his allies to help his country crack down on protests overcoming what he called a “terrorist threat.”

Meanwhile, the demonstrators have aimed at the the country’s main airport, the international one in Almaty. This was announced by the local news channel Horde via Telegram. According to the press office of the airport, the authorities no longer have control of the airport after “45 invaders“Took control of the facility. At the time of the kidnapping, there were no passengers in the terminal, he points out. All flights to Kazakhstan have therefore been canceled.

The explosion of violence on the streets of the former Soviet Republic of Central Asia made it necessary to declare a state of emergency to Almaty, the country’s largest city and its financial capital located in the region of Mangystau, rich in oil, and in the administrative capital Nur-Sultan. Here the protests were more violent, with the police shooting tear gas And stun grenades to disperse the crowd. The provision will remain in force from 5 to 19 January, as reported by the presidential website, and also provides for the curfew from 11 pm to 7 am Tokayev had addressed the population during the day with a video posted on Facebook to ask for a return to calm. “Don’t give in to provocations – he said – Don’t listen to anyone who encourages you to attack government buildings. It is a crime for which you will be punished“. The Interior Ministry in a statement said that the demonstrators had “succumbed to provocations” and that “groups of citizens have blocked the streets and blocked traffic, disturbing public order”. And then he had denied the news about his possible escape from the country, relaunching with the promise of a reform package soon.

According to what was reported by the web monitoring group NetBlocks on Twitter, the government has chosen to resort to Internet blackout to obscure everything that is happening in the country: “Kazakhstan is currently experiencing a nationwide internet blackout after a day of mobile internet outages” and other “partial restrictions”, the NGO said announcing that this “could limit seriously the coverage of the anti-government protests that are intensifying ”. A move that could precede a heavy one repression on the part of military forces, given that President Tokayev promised a “harsh” response to the ongoing unrest in the country: “As president, I am obliged to protect the security and peace of our citizens, to be concerned about the integrity of Kazakhstan” , he told Kazakh television and adding that he intends to “act as hard as possible”.

On Wednesday morning, the mayor of Almaty, Bakytzhan Sagintayev, he had assured that “the situation in the city is under the control of the authorities. Behind the attempts at destabilization and extremist actions there are provocateurs from within and without. The police are taking the necessary measures to stabilize the situation, preserve security, peace and calm ”. But shortly thereafter the demonstrators did raid on the town hall also occupying his office, with shots heard nearby and smoke rising from within of the structure, according to the correspondent of the pro-Russian newspaper Sputnik. While Russia Today reports that other protesters have taken control of the City Council building Aktobe.

The result of the intervention of the police were at least 200 arrests and 95 officers injured in the clashes, so much so that today the head of state could not help but take the situation in hand and try to calm the demonstrations by accepting the government resignation which, now, is in the hands of the Deputy Prime Minister Alikhan Smailov who will hold the role of leader until the new executive is formed.

The protests also took institutional leaders by surprise, given that such demonstrations are unprecedented in an authoritarian country like Kazakhstan, where the Presidency obsessively controls and harshly represses all forms of dissent or insurrection. But the people in the square increased rapidly after the protests that started earlier in Janaozen, in the west of the country rich in natural resources, and then extended to the large city of Aktau, on the banks of the Caspian Sea. The White House, who asked to protest in “moderation”.