Kazakhstan ignites, a state of emergency is triggered – Europe

Neither the threat of a “hard” reaction, nor the promises to lower the prices of basic necessities have convinced the demonstrators who have taken to the streets for days in Kazakhstan to put an end to their unprecedented protests. Eight security force officers were killed and 317 injured in the violence in Kazakhstan, local media reported citing the Kazakh Interior Ministry.

The carrot and stick exhibited by President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev did not prevent the demonstrations from spreading to several cities and from thousands of people storming the town hall and presidential residence in Almaty, the economic heart of the country, and arriving in evening to attack the city airport. Faced with the worsening of the crisis, Tokayev asked Russia and the other member countries of a military alliance led by Moscow to intervene to crush the protests.

The crisis suddenly calls into question the image of stability of this former Soviet republic rich in hydrocarbons and governed by an authoritarian regime which in the three decades following the end of the USSR has attracted enormous investments in the energy sector from the main world oil companies. The protests, triggered by the doubling of the price of LPG following the cancellation of the limits imposed by the government, are now directed against the entire establishment of a system founded and led for three decades by former president Nursultan Nazarbayev, who resigned in 2019 to pass the Tokayev’s hand. A statue of him, reports the Russian agency Tass, was demolished in the city of Taldykorgan, in the south-east of the country. Tokayev was forced to proclaim a state of emergency throughout the country, after the measure was decided yesterday in Almaty and in Mangistau, the main oil province overlooking the Caspian Sea, in the west of the country. It was from here that the first protests started on Sunday, which then spread like wildfire. At first, the president tried to calm the market by dissolving the government led by Prime Minister Askar Mamin and giving orders to restore limits not only to the price of LPG, but also to petrol, diesel and other “socially important” genres.

But neither this nor the tear gas and stun bombs used by riot police departments were able to stop the thousands of demonstrators. So much so that late in the evening, in a dramatic televised speech to the nation, Tokayev went so far as to ask for the military intervention of Moscow and the other member countries of the CSTO, the Organization of the Collective Security Treaty of which several former Soviet republics belong . The country, the president said, is under attack by terrorist groups trained abroad. Some "terrorists", he added, also penetrated into Almaty airport, taking possession of five planes, one of which was foreign. Tokayev also assumed the powers of head of the National Security Council, a position that had been held by 81-year-old Nazarbayev following his resignation three years ago. Stating that among the demonstrators there are "bandits" who have attacked the security forces killing some agents, the president warned that he is ready to "act as firmly as possible".