Kazakhstan in flames, dozens of protesters killed. In Almaty still shooting

Dozens of protesters killed, a thousand injured. Losses also among the police. According to the latest toll reported on television, at least 12 agents lost their lives during yesterday’s clashes in Kazakhstan due to the sharp rise in gas prices. One of the policemen would have been beheaded by the angry mob. “This proves the terrorist and extremist nature of criminal organizations”, underlines the police command. The country has suspended the entry of foreign citizens within its borders.

In the country in the last 48 hours there has been an intensification of the protests that began last Sunday: government buildings were set on fire as well as police cars. Police stations also attacked. Following the escalation of violence, the government office announced that it had reintroduced a price ceiling for petrol, diesel and liquefied petroleum gas for 180 days.

The situation is returning to normal in the capital Nur-Sultan, where long lines are forming at ATMs in an attempt to withdraw cash, after the central bank announced the suspension of operations. The streets are crowded but no protests are underway, according to the correspondent of the Russian agency Tass, the internet is still blocked and the police patrol the city.

This is not the case in Almaty where armed rioters surrounded two hospitals, hindering the transit of the wounded. This was reported by the state television of Nur-Sultan. According to the official media, the “terrorists” are using civilians as “human shields”, which is “complicating” the operations to restore order. In the city – according to the Tass agency – there was an “intense shooting” between soldiers and armed men in front of the town hall. “The troops have arrived in the square and have begun to clean it of the rioters”, the reporter of the Russian agency continues. The headquarters of five television stations were also looted. Up to now – the Interior Ministry said – the police have arrested about 2,000 people in the city accused of participating in the riots.

Meanwhile, the Kazakh central bank has suspended the operations of the country’s banks and stock exchanges in order to protect “the health and life of financial sector personnel” while “counter-terrorism operations” are underway, according to spokesman Olzhas Ramazanov. The stop is currently only scheduled for today.

The Kazakh airline Air Astana has announced that it has canceled all flights until January 7 due to the lack of internet connection. The airports in the cities of Almaty, Aktay and Aktobe are closed following violent protests. Almaty airport, an official said, was devastated by demonstrators who had occupied it. The terminal and duty free areas were destroyed and looted. The security forces resumed control of the airport a few hours ago. The airport authorities also communicated the suspension of all flights from Moscow to Almaty and Nur-Sultan.

The airlines of the Arab Emirates flydubai and Air Arabia, as well as the German Lufthansa, have canceled flights to Almaty due to “further developments” in the financial capital.

Moscow, peacekeeping mission could take a month

The mission to Kazakhstan of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO), made up of six former Soviet republics led by Russia (in addition to Kazakhstan, Armenia, Belarus, Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan), could “take about a month”. This was reported by the vice-president of the Defense Commission of the Duma, explaining that the task of the troops will be “to help neutralize the instigators of violence and secure strategic infrastructures”.

The Russian-led military alliance, the Collective Security Treaty Organization, has said it will send stabilization troops to Kazakhstan at the request of President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev. The Collective Security Treaty Organization believes the ongoing unrest in Kazakhstan is “partly due to intervention from abroad”. This is what is read in an alliance statement published on the Kremlin website.

The communiqué does not provide details on either the number of troops sent or which countries sent military personnel. Kazakhstan is experiencing the strongest street protests the country has seen since gaining independence three decades ago.

Lavrov hears Cavusoglu

The Russian Foreign Minister, Serghei Lavrov, and his Turkish counterpart, Mevlut Cavusoglu, “discussed the situation in Kazakhstan” and “expressed support for the efforts of the Kazakh authorities to restore constitutional order”. This was reported by the Russian Foreign Ministry. Lavrov, explains the ministry, updated Cavusoglu on the measures adopted by the CSTO (the military alliance of six former Soviet republics led by Russia, intervened) to “provide assistance to the Kazakh authorities, at the request of the Kazakh president”. also discussed the upcoming summit between Russia and NATO on Ukraine and the Foreign Minister confirmed the need for “serious dialogue on security guarantees for Russia”.

China hopes for “rapid stabilization”

The Chinese Foreign Ministry expressed the hope for a “rapid stabilization” of the situation in Kazakhstan. “We hope that the situation will stabilize and social order will be restored,” ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin told reporters, according to Tass news agency.

EU: stop violence, ready to support dialogue

“We continue to closely follow the events in Kazakhstan, we condemn the violence in Almaty and we deplore the loss of life”. This was stated by the spokesperson of the European Commission for foreign policy, Nabila Massrali. “The violence must stop. We call for de-escalation and a peaceful resolution of the situation. The EU is ready to support a dialogue”, he added.

Iran, find a peaceful solution without foreign interference

“We believe that the wise government and the nation of a friendly, fraternal and neighboring country can resolve their problems and disputes peacefully and through dialogue, without foreign interference and based on their own national interests.” This was stated by the spokesman for the Iranian Foreign Ministry, Saeed Khatibzadeh, according to reports from the Iranian agency Tasnim. The spokesman reported that Iran attaches importance to Kazakhstan’s stability and security and also warned Kazakhstan against attempts by foreign parties to exploit the unrest and meddle in the country’s affairs.