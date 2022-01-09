Kazakhstan in the blood. You shoot to kill but the rebels don’t give up

Shoot to kill. This is the order that Kazakh President Tokayev gave yesterday by the Kanal 24 television station, the only one at this time broadcasting throughout the national territory. The protesters, furious at the gas and petrol price hikes, suddenly became “terrorists” for Tokayev, who in fact gave the green light to a real carnage. The Internet is still disabled, social networks have been turned off and borders closed, while the soldiers sent by Putin are firing at eye level together with the special forces of the “Astana” ground battalion commanded by General Talgat.

Yet the repression still managed to unhinge the fences imposed by the Kazakh political establishment. Some journalists, bloggers, or ordinary citizens, have managed to “expatriate” rather eloquent photos and videos. It seems to witness the scenarios of China battered by Covid, when in December 2019 Xi Jinping denied the evidence, while videos of street deaths and forced hospitalizations reached the newsrooms of newspapers in Europe and the United States. Technology breaks down censorship, and what we are seeing in the last few hours is very different from the 26 civilian deaths reported by Tokayev. The most eloquent images, the ones that are going around the world, were delivered by Kazakh bloggers to Eha Medya, an independent Turkish smart TV that put them online. The video leaves no room for interpretation: dozens of soldiers are seen shooting at eye level with automatic weapons, and several demonstrators on the ground, some covered by a white sheet. The repression refers only to Almaty and both soldiers with the uniform of Kazakhstan and Russians open fire.

According to the authors of the video, citing hospital sources, there are more than 80 dead in Almaty alone. This means that the country is experiencing an unprecedented bloodbath. Tokayev, regardless of the accusations, explains that order has been restored in almost the whole country, and accuses foreign forces of fomenting the revolt. In reality, something similar to an (armed) calm is found only in Nur-Sultan (the capital) and Almaty, where the Russian military, led by Colonel Andrei Serdiukov, have recaptured ministries, TV newsrooms, railway stations and airports.

The international one in Almaty remains closed for the moment. The airport has been used since Thursday only for the transport of troops from Moscow. There are 75 Russian planes that fly 24 hours a day to carry men and equipment. Coming, perhaps on Monday, the peacekeeping contingent of the CSTO, the Organization of the Treaty for Collective Security, the military alliance that brings together six former Soviet republics, to which Tokayev has asked for help.

The guerrilla warfare is even more alive than ever in the rest of the country, especially in the western provinces, where places like Aktobe, Maqat and Beyneu are firmly in the hands of the demonstrators. Moscow has announced that its military will remain in Kazakhstan at least until mid-February. “It is a peace operation,” says Russian Defense Minister Sojgu, but his statements are not very credible. The impression is that Putin has taken the ball to make Kazakhstan a protectorate of Moscow, triggering an annexation operation that has only been postponed in the Ukrainian Dombas. What the White House is convinced of: “We are very worried – explains the US Secretary of State, Antony Blinken – History teaches us that once the Russians are at your house, it is very difficult to convince them to leave”.