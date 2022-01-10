Kazakhstan is a prison: 6 thousand arrested

On the runway of the military airport of Chkalovsky, in Russia, there is a coming and going of men and vehicles. The aircraft are equipped with soldiers and weapons to take off for Zhetygen in Kazakhstan, where Moscow continues to deploy alleged peacekeeping troops. From Thursday to Sunday, 170 trips were made, and this speaks volumes about Putin’s intention to militarize as much as possible the nation that has rebelled (freely or with some external support) against President Tokayev, but above all against the master father Nursultan Nazarbajev . Colonel Andrei Serdiukov’s men are supported by the contingent of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO), deployed near the capital Nur-Sultan, and in Almaty, the country’s economic hub. The military consultant of the CSTO, Igor Panarin, speaks of “six waves of extremist attacks that we have managed to stop with few losses, but it is not the time to let our guard down”. Panarin is convinced that guerrillas with combat experience in hot areas of the planet took to the streets alongside ordinary people, who would be part of “well-coordinated terrorist groups, trained abroad and of a jihadist nature”. According to Gru, the information and espionage service of the Russian Armed Forces, some militiamen entered Kazakhstan in the days preceding the clashes, while others belonged to local sleeper cells waiting to be awakened.

Are we facing a real coup attempt? It is difficult to understand the dynamics at this stage, but for sure, militiamen or not, there are hundreds of civilian deaths (even three children). People unfamiliar with weapons. Yesterday Tokayev torpedoed two vice presidents of the National Security Committee, another element that would suggest a putsch. The Kazakh president, pushed by the video testimonies of independent bloggers, who managed to circumvent the closure of the internet and social channels via a Turkish media bridge, gradually begins to admit that the dead are not only 26, as he had declared to multiple shots in television appearances. From the broadcaster Kanal 24 he speaks of 164 who died in the clashes, demonstrating that he continues to call “terrorists armed and disciplined by some foreign country”. In reality, on Saturday the few free voices in the country, through Il Giornale, had clearly spoken of the carnage and of over 500 deaths, passed to arms by the soldiers who shot at eye level in the streets of Almaty, Astana, Aktobe and Taldykorgan. This scenario was also condemned yesterday by the US Secretary of State Blinken, who also recalled that the Kazakh issue will not be dealt with during today’s talks in Geneva between the US and Russia, entirely focused on the Ukrainian question.

Repression also takes place with arrests. The number of people detained has risen to over 6 thousand, as reported by the Ministry of the Interior. However, what Minister Erlan Turgymbaev is careful not to tell, and which goes beyond the narrative, concerns a large number of opponents who were not stopped in the street, but taken directly from their homes. With a system that closely resembles the patrols of the infamous green Ford Falcon without license plates, during the Argentine dictatorship in the 1970s.

Lavrov with Nazarbajev and Putin with Tokayev continue to create bilateral telephone calls every day. The Kremlin also announced that the Russian president will participate in the emergency meeting of the CSTO Collective Security Council which will be held by videoconference under the presidency of Armenia.

Pope Francis spoke on the Kazakh drama during the Sunday Angelus. The Pontiff explained that he prayed for the people, that he had entrusted them to the protection of Our Lady Queen of Peace of Oziornoje, and hopes that “social harmony will be found as soon as possible through the search for dialogue, justice and the common good” .