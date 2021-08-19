Kazakhstan is the biggest beneficiary of China’s bitcoin mining ban

China’s tightening of the Bitcoin ban has had many secondary impacts on the global market. Not only has it impacted the ability of Chinese citizens to mine and trade cryptocurrencies, it has also impacted their ability to do so.

China has imposed a ban on Bitcoin mining and other countries are now attempting to replace China as a global mining power.

What happened in China

China is the former global leader in cryptocurrency mining. Cryptocurrency mining companies have been forced to close or relocate to other countries. Some reports point to the decrease in cryptocurrency mining from 75.5 to 46 percent, with the results of the decrease marking a significant opportunity for other countries to bring home cryptocurrency mining platforms that are no longer licensed to operate in China. .

The United States has been the main beneficiary of China’s cryptocurrency mining transfer efforts, with a number of large cryptocurrency mining companies such as Huobi Mall and BTC.TOP announcing that they would move their mining rigs. abroad. BTC.TOP announced at that time that they would be moving the platforms to the United States.

“China will eventually lose its cryptocurrency computing power to foreign countries.”

The United States has always been the preferred choice for Chinese cryptocurrency mining companies, but Kazakhstan is now the third largest in global cryptocurrency production. It will soon be second, as cryptocurrency production in China declines.

Who is taking advantage of it

Kazakhstan legalized cryptocurrency mining in June 2018. This was done to diversify the country’s economy and grow the cryptocurrency sector. It also has one of the lowest fees in any country that allows cryptocurrency mining.

Many Chinese cryptocurrency mining companies have chosen Kazakhstan to move their business, believing the country will grow and become a major cryptocurrency hub. BIT Mining Ltd, a cryptocurrency mining company, has invested in Kazakhstan’s future, moving 320 machines so far and planning to move another 2,600 pieces.

Canaan, a cryptocurrency mining company, believes in cryptocurrency mining in Kazakhstan. It is one of the largest manufacturers of Bitcoin ASIC mining hardware. Canaan has opened an outsourced after-sales center in Kazakhstan and plans to take advantage of the low energy prices and crypto-friendly regulations in Kazakhstan.

With investor support for this move, cryptocurrency mining companies appear to have found refuge in Kazakhstan.

China is opposed to mining, as it is against Bitcoin in general and wants its own digital currency, the digital yuan. Smart economic experts like Nassim Taleb believe governments like China will bring Bitcoin to zero.

The idea that central banks (like the Fed) are hammering a nail in Bitcoin’s coffin is starting to circulate among some cryptocurrency investors, especially after Jerome Powell said last week that a “digital dollar is a top priority” for the Fed. Powell also called cryptocurrencies “not useful stores of value”.

There are other facilities they are seeing being set up in Texas, United States, to mine Bitcoin. Proven investors are organizing to mine Bitcoin in large quantities.