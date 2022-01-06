Kazakhstan police accuse demonstrators of having beheaded two officers

AGI – The Kazakh government office has announced that it has reintroduced a price ceiling for petrol, diesel and liquefied petroleum gas for 180 days. The sharp rise in the price of LPG sparked violent riots in the former Soviet republic.

Over a thousand people were injured in the riots when the third day of protests entered. The numbers were communicated by the Ministry of Health. In detail, 400 injured were hospitalized, 62 of them in intensive care. State television instead reported the news of the killing of 12 members of the police, one of them allegedly beheaded, and the wounding of another 353.

A representative of the Almaty police department, Saltanat Azirbek, instead said that dozens of rioters who took part in the riots in Almaty have been “eliminated” and their identity is being identified.

Moscow accuses: foreign armed groups among demonstrators Foreign armed groups are involved in the violent clashes with law enforcement agencies in Kazakhstan. This was stated by the president of the Foreign Affairs Commission of the Federal Council, the Russian Upper House Konstantin Kosachev. “According to the latest information, demonstrators in Kazakhstan include militiamen from armed groups operating in the Near and Middle East, mainly in Afghanistan,” Kosachev said. The rioters attacked the offices of 5 television stations in Almaty Rioters, described as “looters” by Kazakh public television, stormed the headquarters of five television stations in Almaty. An employee of one of the broadcasters was injured. Police accuse: demonstrators beheaded two officers Two of the 13 policemen killed during the riots in Kazakhstan were beheaded by protesters. The central police command of Almaty reports this to Ria Novosti. “This proves the terrorist and extremist nature of criminal organizations,” underlines the command. Tokayev orders protective measures for foreign interests The Kazakh president, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, has ordered measures to protect foreign diplomatic missions and companies. He reports it to the press service of him. Among the “urgent” measures put in place there is also the securing of structures owned by foreigners or linked to foreign investments. Almaty, Aktau and Aktobe airports closed The airports of the Kazakh cities of Almaty, Aktay and Aktobe are closed following the violent protests over the expensive fuel that are passing through the country. Almaty airport, an official said, was devastated by demonstrators who had occupied it. The terminal and duty free areas were destroyed and looted. The security forces resumed control of the airport a few hours ago. The airport authorities also communicated the suspension of all flights from Moscow to Almaty and Nur-Sultan. China hopes for “rapid stabilization” The Chinese Foreign Ministry expressed the hope for a “rapid stabilization” of the situation in Kazakhstan. “We hope that the situation will stabilize and social order will be restored,” ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin told reporters, according to Tass news agency. The first Russian troops arrived, operations began The first Russian troops sent to “stabilize” the country following the riots arrived in Kazakhstan. This was reported by the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO), made up of six former Soviet republics led by Moscow. The Russian military is being transported to Kazakhstan by air and the contingent already landed has started operations. CSTO reports that its main task will be the protection of government buildings. The operation, explains the note, is being attended by personnel from all the countries belonging to the alliance which – in addition to Russia and Kazakhstan – includes Armenia, Belarus, Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan. “Huge damage” to Almaty during riots The riots in Almaty caused “enormous damage” in the largest Kazakh city. This was reported by the country’s authorities, who announced the start of a “counter-terrorism operation against looters and rioters conducted jointly by security forces and the army” this morning.

