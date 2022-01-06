Kazakhstan, police: dozens of demonstrators killed

“Dozens of assailants have been eliminated and their identities are being investigated,” said former Soviet Central Asian police spokesman Saltanat Azirbek, who called their killing an “anti-terrorist operation”. According to the Kazakh Ministry of the Interior, quoted by local media, at least 8 members of the police were killed in the clashes and another 137 injured. Images disseminated on local media and social networks show looted shops and some administrative buildings stormed and set on fire.

Meanwhile, Russia and the countries belonging to the CSTO (Organization of the Collective Security Treaty, which brings together six former Soviet states) have sent a “peacekeeping force” to Kazakhstan. This was announced on Facebook by the president of the alliance, the Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, explaining that “collective peacekeepers” will be sent for a “limited time to stabilize and normalize the situation in the country” caused by “external interference”. The request for help from the allied countries came from Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.