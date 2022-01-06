Kazakhstan, police evict Almaty square | Government calms gas prices for 6 months

“Last night, extremist forces attempted to storm the administrative buildings and the police department in Almaty, as well as local police departments and posts,” a police spokesman said. The interim government announced that it had imposed a six-month gas price cap, the increase of which sparked the violent riots.

Government controlled gas prices for 6 months – In a note, the government says it has taken the “urgent” measure to “stabilize the socio-economic situation” in a country where LPG is widely used as a fuel for cars.

Dozens of protesters killed – “Dozens of assailants have been eliminated and their identities are being investigated,” said former Soviet Central Asian police spokesman Saltanat Azirbek, who called their killing an “anti-terrorist operation”. According to a toll provided by the local television Khabar-24, which cites the command of the security forces in Almaty, 12 members of the police forces have been killed and 353 wounded. Images disseminated on local media and social networks show looted shops and some administrative buildings stormed and set on fire.

In the toll of the clashes there are also hundreds of civilians injured, some serious. Other sources even speak of over a thousand injured. In addition, the police arrested at least 2,000 people in the economic capital Almaty alone, accused of having participated in the violent clashes still ongoing in the Central Asian country. This was stated by the Kazakh Ministry of the Interior, quoted by Russian news agencies.

Meanwhile, Russia and the countries belonging to the CSTO (Organization of the Collective Security Treaty, which brings together six former Soviet states) have sent a “peacekeeping force” to Kazakhstan. This was announced on Facebook by the president of the alliance, the Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, explaining that “collective peacekeepers” will be sent for a “limited time to stabilize and normalize the situation in the country” caused by “external interference”. The request for help from the allied countries came from Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.

Kazakhstan is facing “an armed invasion of terrorist groups prepared abroad” and for this it has requested the help of the other member countries of the Organization of the Collective Security Treaty (CSTO) led by Russia. This is what the Kazakh Foreign Ministry affirms in a note also released by the embassy of the Central Asian country in Rome. The note underlines that these actions “developed after the protests that began over the increase in LPG prices in the western province of Mangystau, to which the authorities responded by reducing prices and introducing a moratorium on the increase for food products. first necessities, fuel, lubricants and utilities “.

Furthermore, “all the people arrested in the first days of the protests have been released,” the statement added. “The State – states the foreign ministry’s statement – will continue to guarantee the rights and interests of all the representatives of our multi-ethnic and multi-religious people, as well as the safety of foreign citizens in the country, including the diplomatic corps and journalists. foreign investments and the affairs of foreign companies will be protected “.

EU: “Moscow troops and allies respect sovereignty – The intervention of Russian troops and Kazakhstan’s allies to suppress protests underway in the country “should respect Kazakhstan’s sovereignty and independence”. Thus an EU spokesperson for foreign affairs and security policy after the “peacekeeping force” of the CSTO alliance, which brings together Russia, Kazakhstan, Armenia, Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan and Tajikistan, was sent to Kazakhstan. “The EU condemns the acts of violence that took place in Almaty and deplores the loss of human life”, said the spokesperson, appealing for the violence to stop and calling for “moderation” and a “peaceful resolution” of the crisis.