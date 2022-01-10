Kazakhstan, President Tokayev denounces attempted coup

The Russian-led forces will remain in Kazakhstan for a “limited time”, confirms Russian President Vladimir Putin, according to whom Kazakhstan is the target of “international terrorism”.

“The measures taken with the CSTO have clearly shown that we will not allow the situation to shake in our home and we will not allow the scenario of the so-called color revolutions to be realized,” Putin said at the extraordinary session of the CSTO Collective Security Council, according to reports. the Ria Novosti agency.

Meanwhile, after silencing the media and the web, President Tokayev denounces an attempted coup. The riots that broke out in early January in Kazakhstan were an “attempt at a coup” and to “subvert the constitutional order”, declared Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev in his speech at the summit by videoconference of the Russian-led CSTO , dedicated to the crisis in the former Soviet republic.

In the country, «groups of armed militants waiting in the shadows entered into action. The main goal became evident: to subvert the constitutional order, destroy government institutions, take power. We are talking about an attempted coup, ”said Tokayev, according to reports from the Sputnik news agency. The president added that “foreign militants participated in the aggression against Kazakhstan”.

Meanwhile, the government has announced the arrest of 8 thousand people during demonstrations against the crisis in the country, while just today, after five days of blackout, the Internet was restored in Almaty, the main city of Kazakhstan. To report it is the BBC. Almaty, the former capital, was “offline” since last Wednesday.

