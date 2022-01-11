Kazakhstan, President Tokayev: ‘Protests an attempted coup’ – Asia

The president of Kazakhstan, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, described the protests and unrest in the country as an “attempted coup” and said that security forces “would never fire” on peaceful protesters. “Armed militants waiting in the wings joined the protests. The main goal was obvious: to undermine constitutional order, the destruction of government institutions and the seizure of power. It was an attempted coup,” he said. Tokayev adding that the Moscow-led military mission in Kazakhstan should end “soon”.

Dozens of people were killed during the protests and the Interior Ministry today said that nearly 8,000 people were arrested. “As of January 10, 7,989 individuals are detained by organs of the Ministry of the Interior”, underlines a statement from the same ministry, published on the government website.

The Russian-led forces in Kazakhstan they will remain in the country for a “limited” time, guaranteed Russian President Vladimir Putin. The latter also stressed that the country is the target of “international terrorism”.