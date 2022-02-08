Kazakhstan, President Tokayev reduces powers to his predecessor and “father of the fatherland” Nazarbayev

Starts to manifest in Kazakhstan the power war between the old elite, that of the former president and the “father of the partria” Nursultan Nazarbayev, and his dolphin, the current president Kassym-Jomart Tokayev. The latter has in fact approved the February 7 some amendments that reduce the powers of his predecessor, called into question by the demonstrators during the violent protests that rocked the country in early January. The amendments adopted therefore open up to a phase of explicit opposition between the historic president and his dolphin, eliminating the obligation to coordinate domestic and foreign policy initiatives with Nazarbayev, according to the pro-government news agency Tengrinews. According to the state news agency Khabar, the amendments also cancel Nazarbayev’s right to hold the office of president “for life” of the Security Council and an advisory assembly responsible for promoting inter-ethnic harmony in the country.

The anger of the protesters during the riots, which caused more than 225 dead and 10,000 arrestswas in fact directed in particular towards the former president Nursultan Nazarbayev, 81 years oldwho led Kazakhstan from 1990 to 2019 before passing the baton to Tokayev, one of his faithful, nevertheless maintaining a certain influence and giving himself the title of “Head of the nation” and maintaining the leadership of the powerful Security Council. But already in January the removal and arrest of Karim Massimovhead of the National Security Committee and one of the highest political exponents of the group close to Nazarbayev, gave concrete elements of how deep the split between the old and the new political ruling class.