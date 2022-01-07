Kazakhstan, protests stifled. Putin sends 3,000 men

Listen to the audio version of the article

The second day of the uprising is difficult to tell: the Kazakh authorities have blocked the internet and closed the airports, in Almaty and in other cities what remains of the protests slip into repression. “We’ve liquidated dozens of troublemakers,” police report in Almaty, the main city.

After having tried with little success to calm the unrest by lowering the prices of LPG and gasoline and unloading the incumbent government and the “father of the nation” Nursultan Nazarbajev in one fell swoop, President Kassym-Jomart Tokajev has raised the bar on the “terrorists trained abroad », responsible for the riots.

But how are they distinguished from the demonstrators who took to the streets to protest against inflation, economic stagnation and the authoritarianism of the regime? A Kazakh journalist, Assem Zhapisheva, writes on Twitter how the testimonies collected by various acquaintances in Almaty and other cities, Uralsk and Aktobe, report a similar pattern: peaceful protests that suddenly became violent at the hands of strangers dressed in black, aggressive, appeared suddenly in large groups. On whose behalf?

The death toll

Official sources speak of at least 18 police officers killed – two of them beheaded. They do not give death tolls among the opponents, who would be at least thirty, only in Almaty. More than 2,000 arrests, while special forces regain control of airports and government buildings. At their side now there are the contingents of the CSTO, the Organization of the Collective Security Treaty that responded to Tokajev’s appeal: Wednesday the Kazakh president seemed to have lost control of the situation.

The speed with which they rushed to his aid is unusual: it is the first time that the allies of the CSTO (Russia, Belarus, Armenia, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan) have observed the article of the Treaty which commits them to mutual defense in case of threats external. Widely documented, on the Moscow news, the departure and arrival in the snow-covered forests of Kazakhstan of the 3,000 Russian paratroopers who, explains the CSTO, “have already begun to perform their assigned tasks”. They will protect “important strategic structures and help the Kazakh forces of order to stabilize the situation”. Starting with the Baikonur Cosmodrome, Moscow has substantial interests in Kazakhstan.