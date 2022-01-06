Kazakhstan, Russia and its allies send a “peacekeeping force” to the country

The announcement came from Armenian President Nikol Pashinyan. The CSTO, an alliance of six former Soviet countries led by Moscow, will send “peacekeepers” to Kazakhstan. According to initial information, these forces will remain on the territory for a “limited time to stabilize and normalize the situation in the country”. It is not clear what the size of the forces will be, nor how large Russia’s participation will be in this operation. The CSTO has decided to act after an appeal by Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, the president of Kazakhstan. It was he who shut down Russia from intervening after its executive failed to appease the protests underway in the country. The demonstrations began with the surge in LPG prices, which doubled after the government decided to cancel a series of blocks that kept it under certain limits. Since the beginning of the street protests they have been killed 8 agents police while others 317 they were injured. According to Pashinyan and the CSTO, the government of Kazakhstan is not facing only a popular uprising. Behind the demonstrations there would in fact be “external interference”. Tokayev had also spoken of “terrorists” trained abroad. Net of the matrix, no executive intervention was able to block the demonstrations. Tokayev in fact not only dissolved the executive but also gave the order to restore the limits for the prices of LPG, gasoline and foodstuffs considered “socially important”.

