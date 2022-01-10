Kazakhstan, the government: “164 dead, over 2200 injured and 8000 arrests”. President Tokayev at the CSTO summit: “Coup attempt”

I am at least 164 the dead people in the riots that rocked Kazakhstan this week, 103 of which only in the former capital Almaty. Three of those killed in the protests were children, including one of 4 years. More than 2200 people they remained wounds it’s almost 8000 have been arrested during the clashes. This was reported by various media citing the Kazakh Ministry of Health. According to what is reported by the Bcc, after a five-day blackout, the Internet was restored in Almaty, the main city of Kazakhstan. In fact, in recent days, according to what was reported by the web monitoring group NetBlocks on Twitter, the government had chosen to resort to Internet blackout to obscure everything that is happening in the country.

A videoconference summit of the Collective Security Council of theOrganization of the collective security treaty (Csto), under the Russian presidency, dedicated to the crisis in Kazakhstan. The Kazakh president Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, in his speech at the top, explained that the riots were a “coup attempt”And to“ subvert the constitutional order ”to“ destroy government institutions, take power ”. He then went on to explain that “groups of armed militants waiting in the shadows” entered the country. “We are talking about a coup attempt,” said Tokayev who finally added that “foreign militants” participated in the “aggression” against Kazakhstan.

In the same wake of the Kazakh president too Vladimir Putin, quoted by the news agency Sputnik, he explained during the CSTO summit that a real attack on the state was carried out in Kazakhstan and added that what began as peaceful protests against rising gas prices quickly turned into “violent riots and acts of terrorism” which “They are neither the first nor the last attempt to intrude into the region from abroad”. He then explained that “methods in Maidan style“, Referring to the symbolic square of the anti-government protests in Ukraine of the 2014. Putin then concluded his speech by stating that the threat of the last few days was caused by “internal and external destructive forces who took advantage of the situation “.