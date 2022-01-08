Kazakhstan, the president chooses the Russian military (and not the Chinese ones) to save the regime: geopolitical choice, but Putin will soon present the bill

The attempted – and for now failed – revolution in Kazakhstan it is linked to purely internal reasons. In addition to the fuse, the increase in the price of fuel, to weigh above all decades of authoritarianism and corruption which have led to exasperation the population of the Central Asian Republic. Obviously, however, the crisis in the country could have serious repercussions also at the international level. Kazakhstan indeed has a notable geopolitical role, related to both his geographic location – and to its size, being the ninth largest country in the world – than to the enormous ones hydrocarbon resources available.

The real surprise of the story came when the Kazakh president Kassym-Jomart Tokayev invoked the military support of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (Csto) to keep the mobilizations at bay, which have become increasingly participated and heated hour after hour. It is a’security alliance led by Russia and composed, in addition to the latter, of Kazakhstan, Belarus, Armenia, Kyrgyzstan And Tajikistan. It exists from the period immediately following the dissolution of theSoviet Union, but since its inception it had proved extremely deficient (to put it mildly) from an operational point of view. And there was no lack of opportunities for intervention, just think of the 2005, 2010 and 2020 revolutions in Kyrgyzstan or the conflict between Armenia and Azerbaijan of 2020 linked to Nagorno-Karabakh. But this time there was no inaction. A few hours after the request of the successor of Nursultan Nazarbayev, about 4 thousand soldiers from various countries adhering to the organization, but above all from Russia, they arrived in Kazakh territory. Triggering from more critical parts, you also come from United States, and certainly creating further impatience in the Kazakh population who largely negatively view the country subjection to Russia.

It is difficult to understand their actual role on the ground, but the geopolitical significance of this operation is difficult to underestimate. Needless to hide that Csto is essentially synonymous with Russia and that probably own Vladimir Putin will come out the winner from the story. First of all, because the military intervention should not last long, a limited expenditure that further increases the value of the political result obtained by fly. Kazakhstan has in fact been a for decades iron ally of the Kremlin, with particular reference to the energy and security sector, but what is happening in the Central Asian country will take this link to an even higher level. In essence, Tokayev sacrificed Kazakh national sovereignty by putting the survival of his regime in Putin’s hands.

And you can be sure that the latter will be able to make its role in the holding – presumed for now, but highly probable with the passing of the hours – weigh in a more or less explicit way of the government of Nur-Sultan. Along the lines of what the Kremlin tenant does with theEurope on the energy front, politically exploiting, whenever it has the opportunity, the role of the main supplier of natural gas to the EU. It should also not be forgotten that Russia and Kazakhstan share one of the longest land borders in the world – 7 thousand kilometers – and that the northern part of the Kazakh territory has always been an area with a Russian-speaking majority. In short, there is no shortage of ways to get Putin compensation.

There Chinafor his part, he remains at the window for now. The official support of Xi Jinping Tokayev arrived during a phone call between the two, but no doubt the Kazakh president’s decision to immediately look to Russia for help did not go unnoticed by Beijing. Kazakhstan is in fact also very close to People’s Republic. First of all, on a logistical level, with the Silk Roads Chinese who have a fundamental hub in the country. It is no coincidence that Xi launched the project from Kazakhstan in 2013 and since the independence of the Central Asian country, the Chinese have invested in it tens of billions of dollars. But also in terms of energy: about a fifth of the natural gas imported from China derives from or in any case transits through Kazakhstan and Beijing has one of the main suppliers in Nur-Sultan. Petroleum And copper. The Chinese authorities have shown optimism about the stability of these exchanges in the short term, but many international companies, including the Chevron, declared great difficulties in carrying out their operations in the midst of the Kazakh political and social storm. The proximity of China and Kazakhstan is also on the front of the safety. The Central Asian Republic is in fact also one of the founding members of the Sco – Shanghai Cooperation Organization – Chinese-led. Which has a different purpose than the CSTO, explicitly a defensive alliance, but to which Tokayev could have turned for support anyway. Especially considering that the Kazakh president spoke of (unspecified) “Terrorist infiltration” behind the mobilizations and that the SCO has among its main objectives precisely the activity of counter-terrorism.

Also based on these considerations, Tokayev’s decision to invoke the intervention of the CSTO seems to be a real choice of (geo) political field. Also because from a strictly military point of view, it is difficult to think that a few thousand soldiers can make a difference in a country, like Kazakhstan, where budget cuts have never concerned the security forces. The Kazakh president probably saw Putin as the only ally able to guarantee him the maintenance of power, both with respect to the intolerance of the population and that of other members of the nomenklatura. The result seems to have been achieved, at least in the short term. But it is later that the true hidden costs of this choice will emerge strongly.