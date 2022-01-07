Kazakhstan, the president orders to shoot the demonstrators: 26 dead and over 3 thousand arrested. Media: “Nazarbayev fled the country”

The intervention of 2,500 peacekeepers of the Collective Security Treaty (Csto) turns riots into Kazakhstan even more so in an affair that involves the great world powers, above all Russia And China. But the support received from the president Kassym-Jomart Tokayev it was not enough to curb street protests, with the number of victims and arrests continuing to rise. According to the Kazakh Ministry of the Interior, this morning they were over 3 thousand people ended up in handcuffs, while 26 protesters were killed from the fire of the security forces which, for their part, count another 18 victims and 748 injured. A real guerrilla also fed by the order of the head of state ad open fire on protesters it’s at shoot to kill those he called “terrorists” and “militants” operated by “Foreign agents”. And the former head of Banca Bta also spoke from abroad, Mukhtar Ablyazov, husband of Alma Shalabayeva, who called himself the leader of the opposition and of the protest movement: “The demonstrators of Almaty they ask every day how to behave “, he declared before saying he is ready to return to Kazakhstan to lead an” interim government “if the protest” reaches the right extent “.

While in recent days we have witnessed the demolition of the statues of Nursultan Nazarbayev, the former president who led the country for nearly 30 years in the post-Soviet era and considered the father of the fatherland, today some media claim that the former head of state may even have left the country. The news site of Kyrgyzstan 24kg wrote that a Bombardier plane of the Nazarbaev family landed at the airport of Manas, Kyrgyz district, in the night and would leave the airport a couple of hours later, shortly after midnight local time. It is not clear who was on board, but the violence unleashed in the country suggests that it was the former president.

Despite the little news coming from the country and speaking of clashes still ongoing ad Almaty and in other areas, the president said that the order was mostly restored. “The police are working hard. The constitutional order has mostly been restored in all regions, “he said in a statement adding that security operations will continue” until total destruction of the militants“.

While the military of Russia, Belarus, Tajikistan And Armenia who are part of the CSTO bloc are already in the country, it is important to note the various reactions at the international level, especially from the countries most interested in the future of the former Soviet Republic of Central Asia. The agency Ria Novosti reported that the troops will remain in Kazakhstan for several days or weeks, with peacekeeping duties and to protect military installations, but the US State Department he made it known that he was monitoring the situation and, through a spokesperson, he warned fly and the Kazakh authorities compared to possible human rights violations.

L’European Union, with the President of the Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, and the High Representative for Foreign Policy, Josep Borrell, continues to invite de-escalation. “I received an update on the situation in a call with the Foreign Minister of Kazakhstan, Mukhtar Tileuberdi. I expressed the EU’s readiness to support stability and the reduction of tensions. We will continue to monitor the situation closely. It is important that the rights and safety of civilians are guaranteed, ”said Borrell.

While the China, an interested neighbor from Kazakhstan, congratulates President Tokayev who, he claims Xi Jinping, took “effective and decisive decisions at a critical moment” managing to “quickly calm the situation”. He said this in a message sent to his Kazakh counterpart, saying that he has shown “a sense of responsibility as a statesman” and has shown himself highly responsible towards his people and his country.