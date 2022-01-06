Kazakhstan, the statue of Nazarbayev demolished: who is the former president at the helm for 30 years. In his honor, the capital Astana changed its name

Nursultan Nazarbayev remains the central figure of Kazakh power, even if he is no longer formally president since 2019. The anger of the square also hit her statue: a group of demonstrators pulled her down to applause in Taldykorgan, three hours from Almaty. In fact, he is the target of the rioters, who in the streets chant the phrase “Shal ket!“(” Old man go “).

His dolphin Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, current president, tried to appease the protest by depriving him of the role of president of the National Security Council, another position born with him and which he had instead retained. But the shadow of81-year-old leader who has led the country since independence in 1991, following the Soviet collapse, continues to project itself onto one of the most important territories in Central Asia, an energy hub at the center of strong Western interests and a test bed for the geopolitical equilibrium between Russia, China and Eastern Europe. To pay tribute to him when he handed over the presidency three years ago, the capital Astana changed its name taking that of the thirty-year leader: it became Nur-Sultan.

Taking advantage of Kazakhstan’s very rich energy resources – just over 18 million inhabitants but a territory as large as all of Western Europe – Nazarbayev remained under the tutelage of Moscow but welcomed Western companies with open arms, from Eni to Shell, from Chevron to General Electric: 161 billion in direct investments in 2020, of which 30 from the United States alone, three-quarters of that of the entire region. Within its borders it lies about the 60% of the mineral resources of the former Soviet Union, from iron to coal, together with important oil reserves (over 1.5 million barrels per day), methane, uranium and several other metals. And then, there is the new frontier of rare earths. That the spark of the revolt was the increase in the price of LPG may therefore appear to be a paradox.

However, Kazakhstan’s importance goes beyond financial interests, which the government promised today to continue to protect. The jolts that are shaking the strategic outposts loyal to the Kremlin put new pressure on Vladimir Putin, which has already sent troops to the rescue. And even if the repression gets the better of the square, as in Belarus, the repercussions could last over time.